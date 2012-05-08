FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P may cut Colt Defense LLC rating
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P may cut Colt Defense LLC rating

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Overview	
     -- The U.S. Army recently awarded one of Colt Defense's competitors a 	
contract to supply rifles that Colt had historically provided solely. 	
     -- We are placing our 'B-' corporate credit rating on Colt and our 'CCC+' 	
issue rating on its notes on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We will assess the long-term impact on Colt's business prospects and 	
financial profile and plan to resolve the CreditWatch in the coming weeks. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Connecticut-based Colt Defense LLC, including its 'B-' corporate credit 	
rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. 	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement reflects the potential negative long-term impact of 	
the loss of a key contract. The U.S. Army recently selected Remington Arms Co. 	
Inc. for an $84 million contract to supply the standard-issue M4 rifle through 	
2017. Colt had been the sole-source supplier to the U.S. government since 	
1997, and this is the first time the Army has awarded the contract to a 	
competitor. Colt is protesting this award but didn't provide further details. 	
	
We believe the near-term impact is limited. We already assumed zero M4 sales 	
in 2012 in our analysis because of U.S. troop withdrawals from the Middle 	
East. However, we consider the recent contract loss, if upheld, a setback in 	
the long term as Colt prepares to bid on the potential replacement rifle, 	
currently scheduled to be awarded in 2013. Colt has been relying on 	
international demand to offset weak U.S. demand in recent months; currently, 	
70% of its sales are to foreign customers. International markets represent a 	
promising opportunity and can carry higher margins that U.S. domestic military 	
sales. However, they also tend to attract more bidders (including European and 	
other non-U.S. producers), and the timing and likelihood of sales is more 	
unpredictable than for U.S. military sales. 	
	
CreditWatch	
We will assess the magnitude of potential lost revenue and cash flow related 	
to the M4 contract, as well as the longer-term effects on the company's credit 	
profile. We plan to resolve the CreditWatch in the coming weeks. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology and Assumptions On Risks In The 	
Aerospace And Defense Industries, June 24, 2009 	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Colt Defense LLC	
 Corporate credit rating                B-/Watch Neg/--    B-/Stable/--	
	
Colt Defense LLC	
Colt Finance Corp.	
 Senior unsecured                       CCC+/Watch Neg     CCC+	
  Recovery rating                       5                  5

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.