TEXT-Fitch affirms Guardian Life Insurance IFS ratings at 'AA+'

May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'AA+' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of Guardian Life Insurance Company of America and its wholly owned subsidiary, Guardian Insurance & Annuity Company, Inc. (collectively referred to as Guardian). The Rating Outlook is Stable. Guardian's very strong ratings reflect exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals, below-average investment risk, stable operating results, and a favorable operating profile. Guardian's exceptionally strong balance sheet fundamentals include strong statutory capitalization, low leverage, and a stable liability profile. Guardian's risk-based capital ratio (RBC) was 486% at year-end 2011 and is relatively unchanged as of March 31, 2012. Guardian's financial leverage--surplus notes in relation to total adjusted capital (TAC)--was low at 7% at year-end 2011. The total financing and commitments (TFC) ratio is less than .1 times (x), and consolidated operating leverage is very low at 6x. The group's total risky asset ratio is also below average. Guardian's stable liability profile reflects the company's limited exposure to equity market volatility and disintermediation risk. Individual participating whole life insurance accounts for roughly 70% of consolidated general account reserves, while retail annuities account for just 5%. Fitch views participating whole life as relatively low risk given the product's limited disintermediation risk, very limited guarantee provisions, and long duration. Guardian's recent operating performance has remained relatively stable and in line with rating expectations. Reported statutory return on TAC is consistently in the 4%-5% range, which is below industry returns but reasonable given the company's mix of business. Fitch also notes that Guardian has significant flexibility to adjust policyholder dividends should experience warrant. In 2011, pre-tax statutory earnings declined due to an increase in the policyholder dividends paid but remained above Fitch's expectation of about $300 million. Guardian's three core operating segments--individual life, individual disability and group non-medical insurance--continue to provide diversified earnings streams. Improvements in the group dental and life segments helped offset declines in the individual and group disability lines. Fitch's key rating concerns include the macroeconomic headwinds associated with low interest rates and equity market volatility, the potential for significant deterioration in disability loss ratios in the current weak economic environment, and potential regulatory or tax law changes that could have a negative effect on Guardian's primary markets or distribution channels. The Stable Rating Outlook reflects Fitch's view that current trends will continue over the next 12 to 18 months. Guardian is a mutual life insurance company based in New York City. As of March 31, 2012, the group had consolidated statutory total admitted assets and total adjusted capital of $50 billion and $5.6 billion, respectively. Key rating drivers that could lead to a downgrade include a significant decline in TAC or an RBC ratio below 400%; a deterioration in disability claims experience causing a significant operating or capital loss at the Berkshire subsidiary; and/or regulatory or tax law changes that hurt the company's position in its primary whole life market. Given that Guardian already has the second highest rating, Fitch does not anticipate an upgrade at this time. Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Guardian Life Insurance Company of America --Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA'; --Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) at 'AA+'; --Surplus notes at 'AA-'. Guardian Insurance and Annuity Company --IFS at 'AA+'. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology', Sept. 22, 2011. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology