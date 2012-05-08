FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT S&P rates Louisiana-Pacific notes 'BB'
May 8, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT S&P rates Louisiana-Pacific notes 'BB'

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BB'
issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to U.S.-based Louisiana-Pacific
Corp.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The '3'
recovery rating indicates our expectations for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery
in the event of a payment default. We expect the company to use proceeds to
repay its 13% senior secured notes due 2017 and for general corporate purposes.	
	
Louisiana-Pacific is a leading manufacturer of building materials with 	
operations in the U.S., Canada, and South America. Our corporate credit rating 	
on the company is unchanged and continues to reflect our opinion that the 	
company will maintain its "strong" liquidity until end markets recover 	
sufficiently to support meaningful improvement in credit measures, which are 	
currently very weak relative to our assessment of the company's financial risk 	
as "significant". Our assessment of the company's business risk as "fair" 	
reflects our view that Louisiana-Pacific has good operating leverage and that 	
profitability will improve quickly when the nation's housing recovery 	
accelerates, which we expect will begin this year. (For the complete corporate 	
credit rating rationale, see the full analysis published March 29, 2012, on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
	
     -- Industry Report Card: U.S. Natural Resources Companies Hang On To 	
Ratings Stability Amid A Gradual Recovery, April 27, 2012	
     -- Recovery Report: Louisiana-Pacific Corp.'s Recovery Rating Profile, 	
April 27, 2012	
     -- Full Analysis: Louisiana-Pacific Corp., March 29, 2012	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009.	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008. 	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Louisiana-Pacific Corp.	
 Corporate credit rating             BB/Negative/--	
	
New Rating	
 $300 mil sr unsecd nts due 2020     BB 	
   Recovery rating                   3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

