#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&p cuts Aumancha underlying debt rating to 'B+'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 8 - Overview 	
     -- Despite the efforts of the new government of Castile La Mancha (CLM) 	
to eliminate the outstanding payment arrears to shadow toll-road company 	
Autovia de la Mancha (Aumancha) and the expected support of the Spanish 	
government, payment arrears persist.	
     -- We think that CLM's ability to restore timely shadow toll payments in 	
2012 could be constrained by the increasingly challenging economic and 	
budgetary prospects for the region and Spain as a whole. Recurrent arrears 	
continue to limit our visibility on the Aumancha's capacity to service its 	
debt obligations from July 2012.	
     -- As a result, in line with our project finance criteria, we are 	
lowering the underlying long-term debt rating on the EUR110 million senior 	
secured amortizing loan to Aumancha to 'B+' from 'BB-', and placing the rating 	
on CreditWatch negative. 	
     -- The CreditWatch placement reflects our lack of visibility on CLM's 	
capacity and willingness to restore stable and timely shadow toll payments in 	
the next months.	
     -- The insured 'AA-' rating and associated stable outlook on Aumancha's 	
debt reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by Assured 	
Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. 	
	
Rating Action	
	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B+' from 'BB-' 	
its underlying long-term debt rating (SPUR) on the EUR110 million senior secured	
amortizing loan maturing July 2031 to Spanish toll road special-purpose 	
company Autovia de la Mancha, S.A. (Aumancha). We also placed the rating on 	
CreditWatch with negative implications.	
 	
The recovery rating remains unchanged at '3', reflecting our expectation of a 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default. 	
	
The loan benefits from an unconditional and irrevocable guarantee of payment 	
of scheduled interest and principal from monoline insurer Assured Guaranty 	
(Europe) Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--). Under Standard & Poor's criteria, a rating on 	
monoline-insured debt reflects the higher rating on the monoline insurer, if 	
any, or Standard & Poor's underlying rating (SPUR) on the debt. Therefore, the 	
current rating on the loan reflects that of the monoline insurer.	
	
	
Rationale	
	
The downgrade reflects our view of Castile La Mancha's (CLM's) irregular 	
shadow toll payments to Aumancha over the first months of 2012, and our 	
opinion that payments may not stabilize over the coming months.	
	
	
In accordance with our project finance criteria, we assign a counterparty 	
dependency assessment (CDA) to counterparties that we consider material and 	
cannot be easily replaced without significant time or cash flow implications 	
(see "Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology," 	
published Dec. 20, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). Given 	
the irreplaceable nature of CLM as the source of virtually all operating 	
revenues for the project, we believe the region is a key counterparty to the 	
transaction. Our CDA depends, on the one hand, on our view of the credit 	
quality of the regional government of CLM (not rated) and, on the other hand, 	
its history of arrears to commercial debt holders like Aumancha.	
	
Despite the efforts of CLM's new government to eliminate arrears to Aumancha, 	
we note that payment arrears persist. We understand that CLM has already 	
regularized its pending shadow toll payments relating to the first six months 	
of 2011. In addition, we understand that CLM has applied for funding under the 	
extraordinary financing mechanism established by the Spanish government to 	
help local and regional governments pay suppliers. Under this scheme, 	
commercial debt holders with unpaid pre-2012 invoices by approved local and 	
regional governments will be able to resort to a new fund established by the 	
Spanish government to discount their outstanding receivables. We expect CLM's 	
application to be approved and we therefore understand that Aumancha will be 	
able to recover the rest of its pending 2011 shadow toll payments (from July 	
to December) before the end of 2012. 	
	
According to Aumancha, the regional government of CLM has expressed its 	
intention to fully restore timely shadow toll payments from May 2012. However, 	
we still believe that increasing budgetary pressures on CLM could limit the 	
new government's ability to start providing regular and timely shadow toll 	
payments from May onward as intended. Although we think that the new 	
government's initiatives herald the potential return of Aumancha's financial 	
stability, we think there is a substantial risk that CLM may continue to incur 	
undue delays in shadow toll payments in 2012. 	
	
	
Liquidity	
We believe the project will be able to meet the next debt service payments 	
without recourse to the still fully funded 12-month debt service reserve 	
account (DSRA). The next debt service payment (about EUR5.6 million) is due on 	
July 15, 2012. Aumancha had free cash balances at the end of March 2011 of 	
EUR8.2 million, which could increase should CLM normalize shadow toll payments 	
by the end of May 2012. We believe that, even if CLM does not make further 	
shadow toll payments, free cash balances will not be lower than EUR6 million by 	
the time the next debt service is due. 	
	
We understand that, as of March 31, 2012, cash balances at the DSRA (EUR5.6 	
million), the major maintenance reserve account (EUR4.9 million), and the 	
expropriation reserve account (EUR1.5 million) remained funded above or at their	
contractually established levels.	
	
Recovery analysis	
Aumancha's EUR110 million senior secured amortizing bank loan maturing July 2031	
is rated 'B+'. The recovery rating is '3', indicating our expectation of 	
meaningful (50%-70%) recovery prospects in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Although we calculate a substantial (70%-90%) recovery of outstanding 	
principal on the senior secured loan in the event of a payment default, and 	
disregarding a guarantee from Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd., we cap the 	
recovery rating at '3'. We do this for all projects in Spain that we calculate 	
as having recovery prospects of 70%-90%. The cap reflects our 	
jurisdiction-specific adjustments to recovery ratings in countries where we 	
believe that creditor recoveries will be negatively affected by the 	
particularities of the insolvency regime.	
	
CreditWatch	
	
The negative CreditWatch placement reflects our lack of visibility on CLM's 	
capacity and willingness to restore stable and timely shadow toll payments in 	
the next few months.	
	
We could lower the rating if we did not see regular payments from CLM to 	
Aumancha in the short term, or if we perceived that CLM's credit quality had 	
further weakened. At present, we do not have full visibility on CLM's ability 	
to honor timely shadow toll payments, particularly in the context of a rapidly 	
worsening economic and budgetary environment in both CLM and Spain as a whole.	
	
Conversely, we could revise the outlook to stable if we saw evidence of 	
sustained timely shadow toll payments from CLM to Aumancha and if we believe 	
that CLM's creditworthiness had stabilized.	
	
The stable outlook on the secured debt issue reflects that on Assured Guaranty 	
(Europe) Ltd. (AA-/Stable/--; for more information see "Assured Guaranty Ltd. 	
And Operating Companies Downgraded; Outlook Stable," Nov. 30, 2011.)	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, 	
Dec. 20, 2011	
     -- Spanish Autovia de la Mancha Underlying Debt Rating Lowered To 'BB-' 	
On Increasing Toll Arrears; Outlook To Developing, Dec 9, 2011	
     -- Research Update: Spanish Autovia de la Mancha Underlying Debt Rating 	
Lowered To 'BB+' Due To Continuing Toll Arrears; Outlook Negative, July 8, 2010	
     -- Transaction Update: Autovia de la Mancha, S.A., May 18, 2011	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Recovery Ratings For Project Finance Transactions, April 8, 2005	
     -- Postsale: Autovia de la Mancha, S.A., Nov. 18, 2008 	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                           To                 From	
Autovia de la Mancha, S.A.	
Standard & Poor's Underlying Debt Rating   B+/Watch Neg       BB-	
 Recovery Rating                           3                  3	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

