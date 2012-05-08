FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P may cut Generac Power Systems 'BB-' rating
May 8, 2012 / 3:10 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P may cut Generac Power Systems 'BB-' rating

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 8 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems Inc. announced 	
that it intends to issue $1.2 billion of debt to refinance existing debt and 	
pay shareholders a special cash dividend.	
     -- We are placing all our ratings on Generac, including the 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
     -- We will resolve our CreditWatch listing when the company completes its 	
proposed refinancing transaction, with the potential for a one notch downgrade.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 	
Waukesha, Wisc.-based Generac Power Systems Inc., including the 'BB-' 	
corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. The 	
CreditWatch listing indicates we could either affirm or lower the rating 	
following the completion of our analysis.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch listing follows Generac's announcement that it intends to 	
issue $1.2 billion of new debt to repay existing debt as well as fund a 	
special dividend to shareholders. Our base-case scenario for 2012 assumes that 	
Generac's operating results in 2012 will be aided by storm activity in 2011, 	
which we believe will translate into greater sales of higher margin 	
residential standby generators. However, we previously assumed that leverage 	
would be 3x or less by year-end, given around $575 million of balance sheet 	
debt. As a result of the significant increase in debt, leverage will likely 	
rise to around 5.5x by year-end 2012, which is more in line with an 	
"aggressive" financial risk profile and a lower rating.	
	
Generac primarily manufacturers standby and portable generators for 	
residential, industrial, light commercial, and telecommunications use in the 	
U.S. The company derives about half of its sales from the residential 	
generator market, where customer purchases are largely discretionary and 	
driven by storm preparedness and the threat of power outages due to an aging 	
electrical grid.	
	
CreditWatch	
In resolving the CreditWatch listing, Standard & Poor's will assess Generac's 	
operating strategies and financial policy in light of the significant amount 	
of new debt and the special dividend, as well as the impact of these actions 	
on the company's credit measures. Based on the current proposal, it is likely 	
that we would lower the corporate credit rating by one notch when the company 	
completes its refinancing transaction.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 15, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Put On CreditWatch	
                              To                From	
Generac Power Systems Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating      BB-/Watch Neg/--  BB-/Stable/-- 	
 Senior Secured               BB+/Watch Neg     BB+	
   Recovery Rating            1                 1	
	
 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

