TEXT-S&P may cut Generac Power Systems 'BB-' rating

May 8 - Overview -- U.S.-based generator manufacturer Generac Power Systems Inc. announced that it intends to issue $1.2 billion of debt to refinance existing debt and pay shareholders a special cash dividend. -- We are placing all our ratings on Generac, including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. -- We will resolve our CreditWatch listing when the company completes its proposed refinancing transaction, with the potential for a one notch downgrade. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on Waukesha, Wisc.-based Generac Power Systems Inc., including the 'BB-' corporate credit rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications. The CreditWatch listing indicates we could either affirm or lower the rating following the completion of our analysis. Rationale The CreditWatch listing follows Generac's announcement that it intends to issue $1.2 billion of new debt to repay existing debt as well as fund a special dividend to shareholders. Our base-case scenario for 2012 assumes that Generac's operating results in 2012 will be aided by storm activity in 2011, which we believe will translate into greater sales of higher margin residential standby generators. However, we previously assumed that leverage would be 3x or less by year-end, given around $575 million of balance sheet debt. As a result of the significant increase in debt, leverage will likely rise to around 5.5x by year-end 2012, which is more in line with an "aggressive" financial risk profile and a lower rating. Generac primarily manufacturers standby and portable generators for residential, industrial, light commercial, and telecommunications use in the U.S. The company derives about half of its sales from the residential generator market, where customer purchases are largely discretionary and driven by storm preparedness and the threat of power outages due to an aging electrical grid. CreditWatch In resolving the CreditWatch listing, Standard & Poor's will assess Generac's operating strategies and financial policy in light of the significant amount of new debt and the special dividend, as well as the impact of these actions on the company's credit measures. Based on the current proposal, it is likely that we would lower the corporate credit rating by one notch when the company completes its refinancing transaction. Related Criteria And Research -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 15, 2009 Ratings List Ratings Put On CreditWatch To From Generac Power Systems Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/-- BB-/Stable/-- Senior Secured BB+/Watch Neg BB+ Recovery Rating 1 1