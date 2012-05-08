FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: Sally Holdings rtgs unaffectd by share repurchase
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: Sally Holdings rtgs unaffectd by share repurchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its ratings on
Sally Holdings LLC (rated 'BB+' with a positive outlook) are not affected by
Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.'s (its indirect parent) announcement that it
plans to repurchase about $200 million of its commons stock directly from
Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC (CDR). CDR plans to sell about 15 million shares of
its 45.7 million shares as part of a secondary offering. The transaction would
reduce CDR's ownership to about 16.4% from about 24.4%. Sally Beauty expects to
fund the transaction with cash (about $65 million on its balance sheet as of
March 31, 2012) and full availability under its $400 senior secured asset-based
revolving credit facility as of March 31, 	
2012.

