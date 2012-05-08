TEXT-S&P rates Penn Virginia Resources notes 'B'

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'B' issue-level credit rating and '6' recovery rating to Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P.'s (PVR; BB-/Negative/--) proposed $450 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. The company intends to use note proceeds to fund a portion of the purchase price for its previously announced acquisition of Chief Gathering LLC and repay a portion of the borrowings outstanding under its revolver. As of March 31, 2012, PVR had total debt of $917 million. PVR is a master limited partnership that manages coal and natural resource properties, and gathers and processes natural gas. (For the corporate credit rating rationale, please see our research update on PVR published on April 10, 2012, on RatingsDirect). RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Midstream Energy Industry, April 18, 2012 RATINGS LIST Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P. Corporate credit rating BB-/Negative/--) New Ratings Penn Virginia Resource Partners L.P. Penn Virginia Resource Finance Corp. II $450 mil sr unsecd notes due 2020 B Recovery rating 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.