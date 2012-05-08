TEXT-S&P affirms AmWINS Group 'B' rating

Overview -- U.S.-based AmWINS Group Inc. is refinancing its existing capital structure in conjunction with its announced $1.3 billion leveraged buyout by New Mountain Capital. -- We are affirming our 'B' counterparty credit rating on AmWINS and removing it from CreditWatch with developing implications where we placed it on April 18, 2012, following the announcement of the acquisition. -- At the same time, we are assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to the company's proposed first-lien facilities and our 'CCC+' issue-level rating and '6' recovery to its proposed second-lien facility. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that we expect the company's credit protection measures to improve modestly throughout 2012 due to favorable organic and inorganic earnings growth trends. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B' counterparty credit rating on Charlotte, N.C.-based AmWINS Group Inc. and removed it from CreditWatch with developing implications, where we placed it on April 18, 2012, following the announced acquisition of AmWINS by New Mountain Capital. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'B+' debt rating with a '2' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for substantial a (70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a default, to AmWINS' proposed first-lien facilities, consisting of a $295 million term loan and $75 million revolver. And we assigned our 'CCC+' debt rating with a '6' recovery rating, indicating our expectation for negligible a (0%-10%) recovery of principal in the event of a default, to AmWINS proposed $350 million second-lien term loan. Rationale Our affirmation of the counterparty credit rating reflects our belief that, although the proposed recapitalization under private equity sponsor New Mountain Capital results in meaningfully weaker credit protection measures, the company's business and financial profile will continue to be supportive of the current rating level. Underpinning this, our rating already incorporated a high likelihood that AmWINS would refinance its debt at somewhat higher levels in light of the approaching maturities under its current capital structure. Further, our better reassessment of the company's profitability provides for additional capacity to support this increased debt and enable gradual delevering. The $1.3 billion acquisition of AmWINS by New Mountain Capital includes a sizeable $540 million equity component (about 40% of the considered purchase price); however, a $782 million debt funding component (the other 60%) materially worsens the company's credit fundamentals. Specifically, Standard & Poor's adjusted total debt to EBITDA, pro forma for the transaction, deteriorates to 7.5x (or 6.7x including earnings from AmWINS' January 2012 acquisition of the THB Group PLC) from 4.5x for full-year 2011 before the transaction. Similarly, adjusted EBITDA fixed-charge coverage deteriorates to 1.6x (or 1.8x including THB earnings) from 3.2x for full-year 2011. These ratios include a proposed $125 million subordinated payment-in-kind note (unrated) that will reside at the holding company but that we consolidate in our adjusted debt calculations. While the recapitalization has clearly worsened AmWINS' credit profile, we had incorporated such a credit event in our current rating given the company's upcoming 2013 maturities under its existing credit facilities. Although its leverage profile with the proposed new credit facilities is still slightly weaker than we had anticipated (our previously stated expectations were 6x debt to adjusted EBITDA or below), we believe the company's sustained competitive position and improving cash flow generating capabilities can enable it to carry this increased debt load. Supporting this belief, AmWINS has continued its track record of favorable performance over the past year. For fiscal 2011, EBITDA grew sizably to $105 million in 2011 from $79 million in 2010 on robust positive commission and fee organic revenue growth of 5.8%, acquisition-related earnings (Colemont Global Group Ltd. and American Southwest Insurance Managers Inc.), and margin improvement (EBITDA margin of 26% for fiscal year 2011 versus 24% for fiscal year 2010). Moreover, we expect further performance gains in 2012 resulting from continued successful execution of the company's targeted retailer penetration strategies, new product development, and continued improving conditions in the company's markets. The proposed transaction, if completed successfully, also qualitatively improves the company's financial profile by extending its 2013 maturities to 2019 and beyond. While AmWINS' balance sheet is more levered as a result, we view favorably the elimination of the nearing refinancing risk that exists under its current capital structure. The counterparty credit rating on AmWINS reflects the company's limited financial flexibility resulting from its highly leveraged capital structure. The company faces earnings volatility due to its susceptibility to underwriting, pricing, and economic cycles. Further, AmWINS faces integration and execution risks in its growth-by-acquisition strategy. Offsetting these negative factors is the company's enhanced competitive position following a series of 28 opportunistic acquisitions since 2002. In addition to its niche expertise in the excess and surplus market, the company differentiates itself from peers through its increasingly diverse revenue base in its specialty underwriting and group benefits divisions. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on AmWINS, to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook For 2012, we expect that AmWINS will maintain its trajectory of favorable performance, with an overall organic growth rate in the positive low- to mid-single digit area arising from continued market share gains from successful sales strategies as well as improving rate and exposure trends in the company's markets. We believe EBITDA should increase to more than $125 million due to continued core earnings growth, the recent acquisition of THB, and sustained margins of at least 25%. As a result of these performance gains, we also expect AmWINS' credit protection measures to improve modestly by year-end 2012, with a debt-to-last-12-month adjusted EBITDA of less than 7x and EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of 2x or above. The company should also generate healthy positive cash flows from operations, maintain a cushion of unrestricted cash of at least $15 million, and remain comfortably in compliance with its financial covenants. If, at any point during 2012, AmWINS appears to be underperforming relative to our outlined expectations, we will consider lowering the ratings. The ratings will particularly come under pressure if underperformance results from financial management that's more aggressive than we expected, loss of market share to competitors, or poor execution regarding management's international expansion strategy. Given the company's highly levered profile following the New Mountain Capital transaction, we don't expect to raise the rating over the next year. Related Criteria And Research U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From AmWINS Group Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating Local Currency B/Stable/-- B/Watch Dev/-- New Rating AmWINS Group Inc. Senior Secured US$350 mil fltg rate 2nd lien term CCC+ bank ln due 2019 Recovery Rating 6 US$75 mil 1st lien term bank ln due B+ 2017 Recovery Rating 2 US$295 mil fltg rate 2nd lien term B+ bank ln due 05/31/2019 Recovery Rating 2 Not Rated Action; CreditWatch Action To From AmWINS Group Inc. Senior Secured NR B/Watch Dev Recovery Rating NR 3 Senior Secured NR CCC+/Watch Dev Recovery Rating NR 6 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.