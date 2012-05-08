FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia ratings
May 8, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia ratings

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
     -- We have lowered our long-term issuer credit ratings on the Autonomous 	
Community of the Basque Country and the Historical Territory of Bizkaia, its 	
economic core, to 'A' on May 4, 2012. 	
     -- Under our criteria for rating government-related entities, we equalize 	
our long-term rating on Bizkaia's transport agency Consorcio de Transportes de 	
Bizkaia (CTB) with those on Bizkaia and the Basque Country, its government 	
owners. 	
     -- We are therefore lowering our long- and short-term ratings on CTB to 	
'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+'.	
     -- The negative outlook mirrors the outlooks on Bizkaia and the Basque 	
Country, which, in turn, reflect the possibility of a further downgrade if we 	
lower our ratings on Spain. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 	
short-term issuer credit ratings to 'A/A-1' from 'AA-/A-1+' on Consorcio de 	
Transportes de Bizkaia (CTB), the public-transport authority of Bizkaia, the 	
economic core of the Basque Country. The outlook is negative.	
	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade reflects a similar action taken on the Autonomous Community of 	
The Basque Country (A/Negative/--) and the Historical Territory of Bizkaia 	
(A/Negative/A-1) on May 4, 2012 (see "Ratings On Spain's Navarre, Basque 	
Country, And Bizkaia Lowered To 'A' After Spain Downgrade; Outlooks Negative," 	
on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). 	
	
We consider CTB, as the public-transport authority of the Spanish city of 	
Bilbao, to be a government-related entity (GRE). We consequently rate CTB in 	
accordance with our criteria for GREs (see "Rating Government-Related 	
Entities: Methodology And Assumptions," published Dec. 9, 2010). On this 	
basis, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with that on the lower-rated of 	
CTB's two main government owners, Bizkaia and the Basque Country. At present, 	
we rate both Bizkaia and the Basque Country 'A'. The long-term rating on CTB 	
is therefore equalized with the long-term ratings on both entities. Our 	
short-term rating on CTB is equalized with that on Bizkaia. 	
	
	
This reflects our opinion that there is an "almost certain" likelihood, as our 	
GRE criteria define this term, that Bizkaia and the Basque Country would 	
provide timely and sufficient extraordinary government support to CTB in the 	
event of financial distress.	
	
	
In accordance with our GRE criteria, our rating approach is based on our view 	
of CTB's "critical" role and "integral" link with its government owners.	
	
We consider that CTB is among the most important GREs for the Basque Country 	
in general, and for the province of Bizkaia in particular. CTB plays a central 	
role in providing a key service to the population of Greater Bilbao (the 	
Basque Country's main economic center). Public transportation is one of the 	
core responsibilities of Bizkaia's government. Also, CTB's ownership of the 	
subway assets and the subsidized, nonprofit-making nature of its activity make 	
it highly unlikely in our opinion that a private entity could undertake its 	
responsibilities.	
	
We assess the links between CTB and the governments of Bizkaia and the Basque 	
Country as "integral." CTB is a public entity, created by law in 1975. Its 	
mandate is to build and operate Bilbao's subway system--operations are handled 	
through CTB's 100%-owned subsidiary, Metro de Bilbao--own the system's assets, 	
and coordinate all means of public transport in Greater Bilbao. As a public 	
entity, CTB is not allowed to go bankrupt. We believe that Bizkaia and the 	
Basque Country would ultimately take responsibility for CTB's obligations, 	
which leads us to consolidate the entity's debt with that of its two 	
government owners. 	
	
Bizkaia and the Basque Country tightly monitor CTB. Furthermore, the two 	
governments have always provided ongoing support to CTB through regular 	
subsidies, which are assumed by each government on an equal basis and are 	
calculated to ensure CTB's financial sustainability. We therefore view CTB as 	
a joint extension of the Bizkaia and Basque governments. We believe CTB's 	
links with Bizkaia and the Basque Country are equally strong. We assume that, 	
if CTB were to need extraordinary support, the two governments would step in 	
on an equal basis. Therefore, we equalize our long-term rating on CTB with 	
that on the lower-rated of the two governments. To date, however, both 	
governments have the same long-term rating.	
	
Liquidity	
We expect regular cash inflows will continue to ensure CTB's liquidity: CTB 	
cashes in its fare revenues daily, and its government owners transfer funds to 	
it twice or three times a year. Disbursements can vary, but their timing is 	
known well in advance, which should prevent any cash shortfall.	
	
Outlook	
	
The negative outlook on CTB reflects that on Bizkaia and the Basque Country. 	
	
	
The negative outlooks on the long-term ratings on the Basque Country and 	
Bizkaia mirror that on Spain. They reflect the possibility that we could lower 	
our ratings on these special-status local and regional governments (LRGs) 	
should we further lower our ratings on Spain.	
	
	
	
We see no upside rating potential at this time. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Ratings On Spain's Navarre, Basque Country, And Bizkaia Lowered To 'A' 	
After Spain Downgrade; Outlooks Negative, May 4, 2012	
     -- Spanish Transport Agency Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia 	
'AA-/A-1+' Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Negative, Feb. 17, 2012	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   A/Negative/A-1     AA-/Negative/A-1+	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

