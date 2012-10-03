FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch releases Q3 economic risk factors for U.S. RMBS
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 5:46 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch releases Q3 economic risk factors for U.S. RMBS

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. RMBS Economic Risk Factors: Trends in Blue
vs. Red States (3Q12 Quarterly Update)Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings has published the third quarter 2012 economic risk
factors (ERFs) applied in its prime residential mortgage loan loss model.

As the Presidential election nears, Fitch analyzed ERF trends in states which
voted Democrat (Blue) and Republican (Red) in past presidential elections.
Driven by a slow return of home prices to a sustainable level, the ERF is
showing general improvement in both Blue and Red states. Fitch notes, however,
that the differences in default risk between Red and Blue states are driven
primarily by property value changes and not political affiliations.

Nationally, the economic recovery is tepid at best. Real GDP increased at an
annual rate of 1.7% in second-quarter 2012 down from 2% in 1Q2012. Unemployment,
which dipped to 8.1% in Aug from 8.3% in July, has been holding steady in the
8.1-8.3% range since the beginning of the year.

The ERFs are provided for selected states and for the top 25 MSAs. The report
can be accessed by clicking on the above link or by visiting
'www.fitchratings.com'.

Background:
The ERF is a dynamic input employed in the agency's default probability analysis
and loan loss model that accounts for regional and local economic risk. This
variable isolates regional economic conditions from other key drivers of
mortgage default such as borrower, loan, and property characteristics. The ERF
variable is used as an input into the agency's default regression model and
scales default probability estimates along with nine other credit
dimensions/attributes in the model.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
