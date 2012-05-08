FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Institut Catala de Finances ratings
#Credit RSS
May 8, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Institut Catala de Finances ratings

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
Overview	
     -- We lowered our ratings on the Spanish Autonomous Community of 	
Catalonia, the government owner of the financial agency, Institut Catala de 	
Finances (ICF), to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'A/A-1' on May 4, 2012.	
     -- We consider ICF to be a Catalan government-related entity under our 	
criteria.	
     -- We equalize our ratings and outlook on ICF with those on Catalonia 	
because we think that there is an "almost certain" likelihood that ICF would 	
receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the Catalan 	
government in the event of need.	
     -- Accordingly, we are lowering our long- and short-term ratings on ICF 	
to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'A-/A-2'. 	
     -- The negative outlook mirrors that on our rating on Catalonia.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long- and 	
short-term issuer credit ratings on financial agency Institut Catala de 	
Finances (ICF), based in Spain's Autonomous Community of Catalonia, to 	
'BBB-/A-3' from 'A-/A-2'. The outlook is negative. 	
	
Rationale	
We rate ICF in accordance with our methodology for government-related entities 	
(GREs). Our rating on ICF reflects our opinion that there is an "almost 	
certain" likelihood that the Autonomous Community of Catalonia (ICF's owner; 	
BBB-/Negative/A-3) would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support 	
to ICF in the event of financial distress. Our opinion is based on our view of 	
ICF's:	
	
     -- "Integral" link with the Catalan government (the Generalitat). ICF is 	
a public entity, created by law, fully owned, tightly controlled and 	
supervised by the Generalitat. We understand it cannot be subject to 	
bankruptcy filing, and, if dissolved, the Generalitat would be ultimately 	
liable for its obligations. Moreover, in 2011 the Catalan Parliament approved 	
an explicit, irrevocable, unconditional and direct guarantee from the 	
Generalitat on ICF's debt. In our view, this guarantee reinforces the integral 	
link between ICF and Catalonia's government. In light of this link, we think 	
that the financial market would perceive a default of ICF as tantamount to a 	
default of the region; and	
	
     -- "Critical" role for the government (revised from "very important" 	
previously). In our view, the guarantee provided by the Catalan government to 	
ICF highlights what we now see as ICF's central role in meeting the 	
government's key political and economic objectives. In our opinion, the 	
Catalan government is gradually enhancing ICF's role following the example of 	
Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO; BBB+/Negative/A-2). ICO is the central 	
government financial agency, which we rate at the same level as the Kingdom of 	
Spain and which benefits from a similar type of government guarantee. We 	
understand that in this vein the Catalan government intends that ICF obtain a 	
banking license as ICO has. We view that ICF operates essentially on behalf of 	
the Catalan government and its main purpose is to implement the financial side 	
of its public policies. This role, in our view, cannot be easily replaced by a 	
private entity. ICF takes on public lending policies and provides long-term 	
financing to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs) and to entities owned by the 	
Catalan government. We believe that the regional government's strong 	
involvement in ICF's management and stable financial support further underpin 	
ICF's importance to Catalonia.	
	
	
We have also lowered to 'bb' from 'bbb-' our assessment of ICF's stand-alone 	
credit profile (SACP). The SACP reflects our view of the entity's 	
creditworthiness before taking into account the potential for extraordinary 	
government intervention, but factoring in regular ongoing interactions with 	
the government, especially the continuation of annual capital injections.	
	
We consider ICF's business profile to be weak due to its narrow business and 	
geographic concentration and its relatively small size in the regions where it 	
is present.	
	
We also assess ICF's financial profile as weak. The risks to the entity's 	
liquidity position have increased significantly in the past few quarters on 	
the back of deteriorating conditions in the wholesale funding markets. 	
	
Spain's deteriorating economy has also heightened ICF's credit risk, in our 	
view, including specifically a strong single-name concentration and higher 	
nonperforming loans than peers. In our opinion, ICF's strong capitalization 	
(its Tier 1 ratio stood at 23.1% on Sept. 30, 2011) only partially offsets 	
these risks. Our assessment of ICF's capitalization takes into account 	
Catalonia's ongoing capital support in the past, which we believe will 	
continue underpinning ICF's solvency if necessary.	
	
Liquidity	
At mid-March 2012, ICF's liquidity position, at EUR428 million, was, in our 	
view, adequate to cover 2012 maturities of EUR307 million. Even though ICF faces	
substantial wholesale funding maturities in 2013, we note that it is launching 	
different measures aimed at enhancing its liquidity and refinancing the amount 	
of debt due next year. Additionally, ICF could halt its lending activity and 	
reallocate funds to service debt in the event of further liquidity strains. 	
This would, in our view, backstop possible liquidity shortfalls over the next 	
two years. 	
	
Outlook 	
The negative outlook on ICF mirrors that on our rating on Catalonia, which in 	
turn reflects our view of the risk that Catalonia might deviate from budgetary 	
targets set by the central government, resulting in worse budgetary 	
performance and debt accumulation in the coming years. The outlook also 	
reflects the risk that liquidity and funding support mechanism set up by the 	
central government might not function as smoothly as expected.	
	
We could also envisage a negative rating action on ICF if we perceived that 	
its link to or role for Catalonia was weakening. However, we currently view 	
this as unlikely given ICF's importance as the Catalan government's main 	
instrument for implementing public credit policy. 	
	
We could revise our outlook on Catalonia, and hence on ICF, to stable if we:	
     -- Perceived that Catalonia's budgetary performance and debt burden were 	
in line with our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, and assuming a gradual 	
reduction in the deficit after capital expenditures; 	
     -- Considered that as a result, the region's management quality and 	
liquidity positions were not likely to deteriorate; 	
     -- Perceived that liquidity evolved in line with our current 	
expectations, on the back of functioning mechanisms of support from the 	
central government; and 	
     -- Revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Spain to 	
stable. 	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Rating Finance Companies, March 18, 2004	
	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Institut Catala de Finances	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BBB-/Negative/A-3  A-/Watch Neg/A-2	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-               A-/Watch Neg	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

