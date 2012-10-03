FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Utah State Board of Regents 2012-1 notes
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Utah State Board of Regents 2012-1 notes

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

OVERVIEW
     -- State Board Of Regents Of The State Of Utah Series 2012-1 's issuance 
is an ABS securitization backed by student loans that are at least 97% 
federally reinsured by the U.S. federal government.
     -- We assigned our preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating to the series 2012-1 
notes.
     -- The preliminary rating reflects our view of the transaction's initial 
expected senior parity, U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% 
of the loan's principal and interest, and scenario analysis, among other 
factors.
 
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Oct. 3, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services 
today assigned its 'AA+ (sf)' preliminary rating to State Board Of Regents Of 
The State Of Utah's $518.700 million taxable student loan-backed notes series 
2012-1 (see list).

The note issuance is an asset-backed securitization backed by student loans 
that are at least 97% federally reinsured by the U.S. federal government.

The preliminary rating is based on information as of Oct. 3, 2012. Subsequent 
information may result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the 
preliminary ratings.

The preliminary rating reflects our view of: 
     -- The transaction's initial expected senior parity of at least 104.38%, 
defined as the percentage of the total assets (the initial pool balance, the 
initial cash in the debt service reserve fund, the interest accrued, and the 
capitalized interest fund) divided by the series 2012-1 note principal amount; 
     -- The U.S. federal government's reinsurance of at least 97% of the 
loans' principal and interest;
     -- The timely interest and principal payments made under stressed cash 
flow modeling scenarios that we believe are consistent with the assigned 
preliminary 'AA+ (sf)' rating; and
     -- A scenario analysis indicating that under moderately stressful 
economic conditions (defined as 2.25x expected defaults) the rating would not 
decline more than one rating category in the first year, which is consistent 
with our credit stability criteria.
 
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT
 
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 
securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating 
report is available at "RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Related Criteria
     -- U.S. Interest Rate Assumptions Revised For May 2012 And Thereafter, 
April 30, 2012
     -- U.S. Government Support In Structured Finance And Public Finance 
Ratings, Sept. 19, 2011
     -- General Criteria: Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
     -- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
     -- Methodology: Criteria for Global Structured Finance Transactions 
Subject to a Change in Payment Priorities upon a Nonmonetary EOD, March 16, 
2010
     -- Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions: Overview Of 
Legal Criteria For U.S. Structured Finance Transactions, Oct. 1, 2006
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Student Loan Programs, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: The Rating Process For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Evaluating Risk In Student Loan Transactions, 
Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Structural Elements In Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
     -- Student Loan Criteria: Rating Methodology For Student Loan 
Transactions, Oct. 1, 2004
Related Research

     -- Presale: State Board Of Regents Of The State Of Utah - Series 2012-1, 
Oct. 3, 2012
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
     -- United States Of America Long-Term Rating Lowered To 'AA+' On 
Political Risks And Rising Debt Burden; Outlook Negative, Aug. 5, 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.