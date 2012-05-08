TEXT-Fitch says no rating actions on Lanark and Lannraig

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 8 - Fitch Ratings says that there is no rating impact on the following RMBS following the affirmation of Clydesdale Bank plc (‘A’/Stable/‘F1’) on 3 May 2012. Lanark Master Issuer plc Series 2007-1 Lanark Master Issuer plc Series 2012-1 Lannraig Master Issuer 2011-1 Clydesdale performs various counterparty roles in the above master trust programmes, which includes those of transaction account bank and basis swap provider. According to Fitch’s Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, a counterparty with a minimum rating of ‘A’/‘F1’ is considered eligible to support the ratings of notes at ‘AAsf’ or higher. As the ratings of Clydesdale presently meet this requirement, the agency views the ratings of the relevant RMBS notes as being unaffected. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)