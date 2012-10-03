FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Continental Airlines 2012-2 certificates
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 5:56 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Continental Airlines 2012-2 certificates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 3 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-'(sf) rating to Continental Airlines Inc.'s series 2012-2 Class A
pass-through certificates with an expected maturity of Oct. 29, 2024, and its
'BBB-'(sf) rating to Continental's series 2012-2 Class B pass-through
certificates with an expected maturity of Oct. 29, 2020. The final legal
maturities will be 18 months after the expected maturity. Continental is issuing
the certificates under a Rule 415 shelf registration. We had assigned
preliminary ratings Sept. 19, 2012.

The 'A-'(sf) and 'BBB-'(sf) ratings are based on the consolidated credit 
quality of Continental's parent, United Continental Holdings Inc. 
(B/Stable/--); substantial collateral coverage by good-quality aircraft; and 
the legal and structural protections available to the pass-through 
certificates. The company will use proceeds of the offerings to finance 2012 
and 2013 deliveries of 18 Boeing B737-900ER (extended range) aircraft and 
three new Boeing B787-8s. Each aircraft's secured notes are 
cross-collateralized and cross-defaulted--a provision we believe increases the 
likelihood that Continental would affirm the notes (and thus continue to pay 
on the certificates) in bankruptcy. 

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Continental Airlines Inc.'s 2012-2 Certificates Rated Preliminary 
'A-'(sf) (Class A), Preliminary 'BBB-'(sf) (Class B), Sept. 19, 2012


RATINGS LIST
Continental Airlines Inc.
 Corporate credit rating                        B/Stable/--

New Ratings
Continental Airlines Inc.
 Equipment trust certificates
  Series 2012-1 Class A pass-thru certs         A-(sf)
  Series 2012-1 Class B pass-thru certs         BBB-(sf)


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.