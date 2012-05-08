FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P affirms Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas
May 8, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    	
Overview	
     -- We have affirmed our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on the 	
Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia) and removed them from 	
CreditWatch negative on May 4, 2012. 	
     -- We equalize the ratings on Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas (IVF) with 	
those on Valencia because we consider the agency to be a government-related 	
entity that plays a "critical" role as the region's financial agency, 	
benefiting from Valencia's financial guarantee. 	
     -- We are affirming our long- and short-term ratings on IVF at 'BB/B' and 	
assigning a negative outlook. 	
     -- The negative outlook on IVF mirrors that on Valencia, which in turn 	
reflects our view that Valencia's financial performance may be worse than we 	
currently expect, and that financial support mechanisms set up by the central 	
government may not be sufficiently operational.   	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB/B' long- 	
and short-term issuer credit ratings on financial agency Instituto Valenciano 	
de Finanzas, based in Spain's Autonomous Community of Valencia. We also 	
affirmed our 'BB' issue rating on IVF's debt. We removed the ratings from 	
CreditWatch with negative implications, where we had originally placed them on 	
Feb. 28, 2012. 	
	
At the same time, we assigned a '4' recovery rating to all of IVF's debt, 	
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of 	
default. 	
	
Rationale	
The affirmation mirrors the rating action on the Autonomous Community of 	
Valencia (Valencia; BB/Negative/B) on May 4, 2012 (see "Ratings On Seven 	
Spanish Regions Lowered On Spain's Weaker Credit Quality; Valencia Affirmed At 	
'BB'; Outlooks Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). 	
	
The ratings on IVF reflect our view of the strength of the explicit statutory 	
guarantee of Valencia, which considers IVF's liabilities as its own debt. 	
	
In addition, we see IVF as a government-related entity (GRE). We believe there 	
is an "almost certain" likelihood that Valencia would provide timely and 	
sufficient support to IVF if needed, according to our GRE criteria. We base 	
our view on our assessment of IVF's:	
	
     -- "Critical" role for the region. IVF carries out some key functions 	
that a private entity could not undertake, such as management of regional debt 	
and public credit policy. Consequently, we think that the markets would 	
perceive a default of IVF as tantamount to a default of the region, 	
particularly considering Valencia's financial guarantee covering IVF's debt. 	
We believe IVF's importance to Valencia is also reflected in the regional 	
government's strong involvement in IVF's management and stable financial 	
support; and	
     -- "Integral" link with Valencia, considering that it exerts total 	
control over IVF's strategy and day-to-day operations, and carries out 	
extremely tight financial oversight.	
	
	
Based on IVF's "critical" role for and "integral" link with Valencia, as our 	
GRE criteria define these terms, we equalize the ratings on IVF with those on 	
Valencia.	
	
In addition, we consider that IVF has a weak financial profile, given our view 	
of its high delinquency rates on the loans it provides, and its poor 	
capitalization.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The issue rating on IVF's debt is 'BB'. The recovery rating on the debt is 	
'4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of 	
a default. 	
	
(For further information on the criteria used to assign the recovery rating, 	
please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To 	
International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt," 	
published Feb. 3, 2009.)	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook on IVF mirrors that on Valencia. If we downgraded 	
Valencia, we would downgrade IVF, all other things being equal. 	
	
The negative outlook on the long-term ratings on Valencia reflects our view of 	
the risk that this autonomous community might deviate from budgetary targets 	
set by the central government, resulting in worse budgetary performance and 	
higher debt accumulation in coming years. This could stem from a weaker 	
economic performance, which may depress tax revenues; or from looser controls 	
on operating and capital expenditures. The negative outlook also factors in 	
the risk that liquidity and funding support mechanisms that the central 	
government set up recently might not function as smoothly as expected. 	
	
We could revise the outlook on Valencia to stable if: 	
We perceived that its budgetary performance and debt burden were in line with 	
our base-case scenario for 2012-2014, and assuming a gradual reduction in the 	
deficit after capital expenditures; 	
We considered that the regions' management quality and liquidity positions 	
were not likely to deteriorate; 	
Liquidity evolved as we currently expect, on the back of functioning 	
mechanisms of support from the central government; and 	
     -- We revised the outlook on the long-term sovereign rating on Spain to 	
stable.	
	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Ratings On Seven Spanish Regions Lowered On Spain's Weaker Credit 	
Quality; Valencia Affirmed At 'BB'; Outlooks Negative, May 4, 2012	
     -- Spain's Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas Downgraded To 'BB/B' After 	
Valencia Downgrade; Ratings Kept On Watch Negative, March 1, 2012	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; New Rating	
                                        To                 From	
Instituto Valenciano de Finanzas	
 Issuer Credit Rating                   BB/Negative/B      BB/Watch Neg/B	
 Senior Unsecured*                      BB                 BB/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
*Guaranteed by the Autonomous Community of Valencia.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

