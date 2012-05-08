TEXT-Fitch says resolution of rating watch on Italian mtg covered bonds delayed

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

May 8 - Fitch Ratings says that its resolution of the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Italian mortgage covered bonds programmes is now likely to occur before the beginning of August. The agency is currently adjusting upwards its stressed refinancing costs assumptions for Italian mortgage loans, which will result in a decrease in the level of asset percentage (AP) supporting a given rating level. The RWN will be resolved when the revised levels of AP associated with any rating level will be compared to the highest level of AP available over the last 12 months or to the level of AP the issuer commits to, as the case may be. For issuers whose Short-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is below ‘F2’, in line with the agency’s covered bonds rating criteria, Fitch will only give credit to a level of AP that is in the form of either a contractual or public commitment on the part of the issuer or, if the issuer does not commit to any maximum AP level, the one required by law. The Italian mortgage covered bonds programmes were originally placed on RWN in October 2011 and the RWN was maintained in February 2012, pending re-determination of the level of AP supporting the assigned rating level (see “Fitch Places 7 Italian Mortgage Covered Bonds on RWN”, dated 12 October 2011 and “Fitch Takes Action on Italian Covered Bonds’ Ratings”, dated 08 February 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). For Unicredit S.p.a.’s covered bonds programme, the RWN also reflects that some clarification is still expected about the enforceability of the flip clause and takes into account the netting of mark-to-market exposures between assets and covered bonds swaps when determining the collateral amount posted by the swap counterparty (see “Fitch Maintains Unicredit’s Covered Bonds on RWN”, dated 27 January 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The RWN on Banco Popolare is also driven by exposure to the English account bank and the posting of swap collateral (see “Fitch Maintains Banco Popolare’s Covered Bonds on RWN”, dated 04 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)