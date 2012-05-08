FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Sistema International Funding proposed notes

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB' issue rating to the proposed $300 million notes to be issued by orphan
special-purpose vehicle (SPV) Sistema International Funding S.A. (not rated).
Sistema International Funding is incorporated as a company limited by shares
under Luxembourg laws and is 100% owned by a trust. We have not assigned a
corporate credit rating to Sistema International Funding, nor have we assigned a
recovery rating to the proposed notes. 	
	
At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'BB' issue rating to the 	
proposed loan facility to be issued by the Russian operating holding company 	
Sistema (JSFC) (BB/Stable/--). The recovery rating on this facility is '4', 	
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects in the 	
event of a payment default.	
	
The proceeds of the proposed notes issued by Sistema International Funding 	
will be used to fund Sistema's proposed loan facility. 	
	
The ratings on the proposed notes and proposed loan facility are based on 	
preliminary information and are subject to our satisfactory review of the 	
final documentation. 	
	
The rating on the proposed loan facility is predicated on our understanding 	
that this facility will have an unsecured claim on Sistema, thereby ranking 	
pari passu with the existing unsecured notes at Sistema and, in turn, with 	
existing unsecured creditors at Sistema.	
	
We base our rating on the proposed notes on the direct pass-through of the 	
economic benefit of the loan facility to the noteholders. The terms of the 	
notes are back-to-back with those of the loan facility. 	
	
Sistema International Funding is an orphan SPV, the activity of which is 	
limited to the issuance of the proposed notes and the onlending of the 	
proceeds to Sistema. These features offset the facts that neither Sistema nor 	
any of its subsidiaries will guarantee the notes, and that the notes will not 	
have a direct claim on the cash flows and assets of Sistema and its 	
subsidiaries.	
	
In regard to the pass-through transaction, we have also recognized the current 	
uncertainty in Russia regarding interest payments on Eurobonds, which may 	
become subject to withholding tax. This could result in increased interest 	
costs for Sistema in relation to the proposed notes. However, the 	
documentation for the notes obliges Sistema to gross up the interest payment 	
for the pass-through loan, so that the interest on the notes can be paid in 	
full. Nevertheless, there is uncertainty over whether the withholding tax 	
gross-up clause in the documentation of the notes in enforceable under Russian 	
law. If it is not enforceable, in our view there is a risk that this could 	
result in lower recovery prospects for noteholders than for creditors of the 	
loan at the operating holding entity. 	
	
RECOVERY ANALYSIS	
The proposed loan facility has a recovery rating of '4,' indicating our 	
expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery for creditors of the loan in the 	
event of a payment default. Our default scenario assumes deterioration of 	
general economic conditions in Russia and a default by Mobile TeleSystems 	
(OJSC) (MTS; BB/Stable/--), the strongest subsidiary of operating holding 	
company Sistema, in 2016, triggering a default at the operating holding 	
company owing to cross-default provisions between MTS and Sistema. 	
	
We believe that, if a default were to occur, Sistema's portfolio of assets 	
would be sold on a discrete basis, and we assume that Sistema would retain no 	
value from MTS' equity after default, but would benefit from the significant 	
value of its investments in other businesses, including its 73% owned OAO ANK 	
Bashneft (not rated). We apply a reduction of up to 50% of today's market 	
equity value of Bashneft and other subsidiaries, to reflect projected 	
deterioration in economic conditions, assumed volatility in equity markets, 	
and the likelihood that the distressed sale of assets will take place at a 	
discount. We estimate the gross enterprise value of Sistema's assets at 	
default to be about $4.6 billion 	
	
Although recovery prospects under our valuation exceed 50%, the '4' recovery 	
rating on the proposed notes reflects our view of their unsecured nature, 	
their structural subordination, the volatile value of the holding company's 	
equity stakes in various businesses, and Russia's insolvency regime, which we 	
view as being unfavorable for creditors. 	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 	
Portal, unless otherwise stated.	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials 	
Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Update: Jurisdiction-Specific Adjustments To Recovery And Issue 	
Ratings, June 20, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
	
New Rating	
	
Sistema International Funding S.A.	
 Senior Unsecured Debt                  BB                 	
	
Sistema (JSFC)	
 Senior Unsecured Debt                  BB                 	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

