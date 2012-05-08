FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affirms Valencian Universities

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
	
Overview	
	
     -- We have affirmed our 'BB/B' long- and short-term ratings on the 	
Spanish Autonomous Community of Valencia (Valencia) and removed them from 	
CreditWatch negative on May 4, 2012. 	
     -- We equalize the ratings on senior secured debt issued by Valencia's 	
universities with those on the region, because we consider it has the same 	
level of guarantee as debt directly issued by Valencia, and owing to our view 	
of the universities' "integral" link and "critical" role in Valencia's public 	
sector.	
     -- We are therefore affirming the issue ratings on the senior secured 	
debt issued by Valencia's universities at 'BB', and removing them from 	
CreditWatch negative. 	
	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its issue ratings 	
on the senior secured debt issued by Valencia's universities at 'BB'. We also 	
removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications, where we 	
placed them on Feb. 28, 2012. The universities are Universidad de Valencia, 	
Universidad Politecnica de Valencia, Universidad de Alicante, and Universidad 	
de Castellon.	
	
At the same time, we assigned a '4' recovery rating to the universities' 	
senior secured debt, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery 	
in the event of default. 	
	
Rationale	
The rating action mirrors our action on the Autonomous Community of Valencia 	
(Valencia; BB/Negative/B) on May 4, 2012 (see "Ratings On Seven Spanish 	
Regions Lowered On Spain's Weaker Credit Quality; Valencia Affirmed At 'BB'; 	
Outlooks Negative," on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).	
	
We see Valencia's universities as government-related entities (GREs). We 	
consider that they have an "integral" link to Valencia's government, and play 	
a "critical" role within Valencia's public sector. Consequently, we view the 	
likelihood of support from the government of Valencia to these entities as 	
"almost certain," according to our criteria for rating GREs. We therefore 	
consider that debt issued by these universities has the same level of 	
guarantee as that issued directly by the government of Valencia.	
	
As a result, we equalize our issue ratings on the senior secured debt of the 	
Valencian universities with the rating on Valencia. This is further supported 	
by our understanding of the universities' debt issuance documentation, under 	
which Valencia commits to ensuring timely payment of interest and principal of 	
the debt issues. This support is stipulated in the bilateral agreement 	
("convenio de colaboracion") between each university and Valencia, the term of 	
which extends until the maturity date of all of the debt issues. Government 	
support is also reflected in the payment mechanism, according to which 	
payments under the bonds are to be made directly by Valencia's treasury. 	
According to the bilateral agreement, Valencia's annual budget must include 	
specific budgetary appropriations to cover these financial commitments.	
	
Valencia's initial budget for 2011 did not contain sufficient appropriations 	
to service the bonds. Nevertheless, Valencia's officials expressed, in our 	
view, an unequivocal commitment to modifying the budget in a timely manner, to 	
include sufficient credit. 	
	
Debt service on the bonds was due on Dec. 15, 2011. On Dec. 2, we received 	
confirmation that the budget had indeed been modified to include sufficient 	
credit. On Dec. 16, Valencia confirmed that the debt payment had been made in 	
time and in full. The 2012 budget again does not contain sufficient 	
appropriations to service the bonds, but we have received assurances from 	
Valencia that it will take the same approach to ensure full and timely payment 	
again in 2012. 	
	
Based on this evidence, we consider that the equalization approach is still 	
valid. 	
	
Recovery analysis	
The recovery rating on Valencia's universities' senior secured debt is '4', 	
indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of 	
default. 	
	
(For further information on the criteria used to assign the recovery rating, 	
please see "Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To 	
International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt," 	
published Feb. 3, 2009.)	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 	
9, 2010	
     -- Ratings On Seven Spanish Regions Lowered On Spain's Weaker Credit 	
Quality; Valencia Affirmed At 'BB'; Outlooks Negative, May 7, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Assigning Recovery Ratings To 	
International Local And Regional Governments' Speculative-Grade Debt, Feb. 3, 	
2009 	
	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Universidad de Valencia	
Universidad Politecnica de Valencia	
Universidad de Alicante	
Universidad de Castellon                                        	
 Senior Secured                         BB                 BB/Watch Neg	
   Recovery Rating                      4                  	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

