FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch cuts Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actiengesellschaft), Hannover 1999-1
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
May 8, 2012 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch cuts Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actiengesellschaft), Hannover 1999-1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Hypothekenbank
(Actiengesellschaft), Hannover 1999-1's (DHH) pari-passu ranking Class B-1A and 	
B-1B notes and downgraded the pari-passu ranking class B-2aA, B-2aB and B-2b, as	
follows:	
	
EUR3.3m Class B-1A (DE0002537883) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable 	
from Negative	
	
EUR3.0m Class B-1B affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative 	
	
EUR4.5m Class B-2aA (DE0002537891) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE50%	
	
EUR1.8m Class B-2aB downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE50%	
	
EUR4.5m Class B-2b (DE0002537909) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE50%	
	
The downgrades reflect the EUR1.2m loss allocation to the B-2 notes in February 	
2012, following the erosion of the non-rated B-3 notes (acting as first loss 	
piece, with an original balance of EUR9.3m). The affirmation of the Class B-1 	
notes and revision of the Outlook to Stable reflect the ongoing significant 	
amortisation, coupled with the small outstanding balance of the two tranches. In	
Fitch's 'Bsf'-stresses, the senior notes get redeemed in full before losses can 	
erode the subordinated B-2 notes.	
	
In February 2012, 49 loans remained outstanding, with an aggregate balance of 	
EUR17.1m. Of these, 11 loans, totalling EUR6.1m (equating to 35.5% of the pool) 	
are either in arrears, foreclosure proceedings or restructuring agreements. The 	
historical loss severity of defaulted loans (once workout has been completed) is	
100% as all securitised loans are second lien. The weighted average 	
loan-to-value ratio stood at 214% in February 2012, indicating the weak recovery	
prospects of the defaulted loans. Fitch has not given credit to any recoveries 	
from defaulted loans in its analysis.	
	
The majority of the securitised assets are either retail (43% by allocated loan 	
amount; ALA), office (20.3%) or residential (22.2%) buildings. Approximately 57%	
of the assets (by ALA) are located in the former East Germany, with the 	
remainder spread throughout the former West. There are no bullet loans left in 	
the portfolio. However, 32% of the loans (roughly matching the delinquent/ 	
defaulted percentage) have had amortisation deferred.	
	
The outstanding note balance equates to 8% of the original issuance, giving the 	
issuer the right (but no obligation) to redeem all notes in full (exercising the	
10% call option). Fitch assumed in its analysis that the call option will remain	
unutilised.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.