TEXT-Fitch cuts Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actiengesellschaft), Hannover 1999-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) May 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Deutsche Hypothekenbank (Actiengesellschaft), Hannover 1999-1's (DHH) pari-passu ranking Class B-1A and B-1B notes and downgraded the pari-passu ranking class B-2aA, B-2aB and B-2b, as follows: EUR3.3m Class B-1A (DE0002537883) affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative EUR3.0m Class B-1B affirmed at 'Bsf'; Outlook revised to Stable from Negative EUR4.5m Class B-2aA (DE0002537891) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE50% EUR1.8m Class B-2aB downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE50% EUR4.5m Class B-2b (DE0002537909) downgraded to 'Dsf' from 'Csf'; RE50% The downgrades reflect the EUR1.2m loss allocation to the B-2 notes in February 2012, following the erosion of the non-rated B-3 notes (acting as first loss piece, with an original balance of EUR9.3m). The affirmation of the Class B-1 notes and revision of the Outlook to Stable reflect the ongoing significant amortisation, coupled with the small outstanding balance of the two tranches. In Fitch's 'Bsf'-stresses, the senior notes get redeemed in full before losses can erode the subordinated B-2 notes. In February 2012, 49 loans remained outstanding, with an aggregate balance of EUR17.1m. Of these, 11 loans, totalling EUR6.1m (equating to 35.5% of the pool) are either in arrears, foreclosure proceedings or restructuring agreements. The historical loss severity of defaulted loans (once workout has been completed) is 100% as all securitised loans are second lien. The weighted average loan-to-value ratio stood at 214% in February 2012, indicating the weak recovery prospects of the defaulted loans. Fitch has not given credit to any recoveries from defaulted loans in its analysis. The majority of the securitised assets are either retail (43% by allocated loan amount; ALA), office (20.3%) or residential (22.2%) buildings. Approximately 57% of the assets (by ALA) are located in the former East Germany, with the remainder spread throughout the former West. There are no bullet loans left in the portfolio. However, 32% of the loans (roughly matching the delinquent/ defaulted percentage) have had amortisation deferred. The outstanding note balance equates to 8% of the original issuance, giving the issuer the right (but no obligation) to redeem all notes in full (exercising the 10% call option). Fitch assumed in its analysis that the call option will remain unutilised. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)