TEXT-Fitch on euro sovereign, consumer services CDS

May 8 - Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance MonitorMay 8 - Diverging credit default swap (CDS) spread movement for European sovereigns and slightly wider CDS for consumer services were the focuses in a quiet week, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and Performance Monitor. Global CDS spreads moved out less than 0.5%. Notable tighteners were Belgium, Latvia and Lithuania, coming in between 5-6%. In contrast, CDS on Portugal widened 3% and are still pricing well wide of all European sovereigns. Elsewhere, CDS on North America consumer service companies widened nearly 1% last week. 'Delhaize America saw CDS spreads climb 73% last week after forecasting a nearly 22% drop in profit,' said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger. Other notable wideners included Kroger Company (CDS 19% wider) and News America Inc. (CDS 18% wider). Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features.