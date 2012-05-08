FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch on euro sovereign, consumer services CDS
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 4:45 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch on euro sovereign, consumer services CDS

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 8 - Link to Fitch Solutions' Report: Fitch Solutions' Risk and
Performance MonitorMay 8 - Diverging credit default swap (CDS) spread movement for 	
European sovereigns and slightly wider CDS for consumer services were the 	
focuses in a quiet week, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest Risk and 	
Performance Monitor.	
	
Global CDS spreads moved out less than 0.5%. Notable tighteners were Belgium, 	
Latvia and Lithuania, coming in between 5-6%.  In contrast, CDS on Portugal 	
widened 3% and are still pricing well wide of all European sovereigns.	
	
Elsewhere, CDS on North America consumer service companies widened nearly 1% 	
last week. 'Delhaize America saw CDS spreads climb 73% last week after 	
forecasting a nearly 22% drop in profit,' said Author and Director Diana 	
Allmendinger. Other notable wideners included Kroger Company (CDS 19% wider) and	
News America Inc. (CDS 18% wider).	
	
Fitch Solutions' Risk and Performance Monitor is a report that gauges CDS market	
sentiment and spread movement among major companies and sovereigns throughout 	
the world on a weekly basis. The Risk and Performance Monitor is part of Fitch 	
Solutions' Risk and Performance Platform, which provides a single point of 	
access for CDS pricing data, market indicators of credit quality from a suite of	
market implied ratings models, as well as portfolio monitoring features. 	
	
The 'Fitch Risk and Performance Monitor' is available by clicking on the above 	
link.	
	
Additional insightful market data and analysis is available at 	
'Fitch Solutions, a division of the Fitch Group, focuses on the development of 	
fixed-income products and services, bringing to market a wide range of data, 	
analytical tools and related services. The division is also the distribution 	
channel for Fitch Ratings content. 	
	
The Fitch Group also includes Fitch Ratings and is a majority-owned subsidiary 	
of Fimalac, S.A. For additional information, please visit 	
'www.fitchsolutions.com'; 'www.fitchratings.com'; and 'www.fimalac.com'.

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

