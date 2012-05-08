FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P cuts Barneys New York to 'SD'
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 4:45 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Barneys New York to 'SD'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 - Overview	
     -- U.S. luxury department store retailer Barneys completed an arrangement 	
where it has swapped a substantial amount of its existing debt for equity.	
     -- We are lowering our rating to 'SD' from 'CC'.	
     -- At the same time, we are lowering the issue-level rating on the 	
company's second-lien debt to 'D' from 'CC'.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on New York City-based Barneys New York Inc. to 'SD' from 'CC'.  	
	
At the same time, we lowered the issue-level rating on the company's 	
second-lien debt to 'D' from 'CC'. Concurrently, we maintained our '5' 	
recovery rating on the debt, indicating our expectation of modest (10%-30%) 	
recovery in the event of default.	
	
Rationale	
The 'SD' rating reflects our view that the executed debt for equity swap is 	
tantamount to a default, given the previously distressed financial condition 	
of the company and since the investors received less than the original promise 	
of the original security. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar Restructurings, Update, May 	
12, 2009	
	
Ratings List	
	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Barneys New York Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                SD/--              CC/Negative/--	
 Senior Secured                         D                  C	
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.