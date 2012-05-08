FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P: L'Air Liquide revises outlook to positive
May 8, 2012 / 4:50 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P: L'Air Liquide revises outlook to positive

Reuters Staff

8 Min Read

May 8 - Overview	
     -- France-based industrial gas provider L'Air Liquide S.A.'s credit 	
metrics improved in 2010-2011 to levels that we expect to remain sustainable 	
over the next few years.	
     -- We are revising our outlook to positive from stable and affirming our 	
'A' long-term and 'A-1' short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.	
     -- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one notch upgrade 	
in the next 12-18 months if L'Air Liquide can sustain adjusted FFO to debt of 	
about 40% and maintain a track-record of supportive financial policies 	
consistent with such a ratio.	
	
Rating Action	
 On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on	
France-based industrial gas provider L'Air Liquide S.A. to positive
from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'A' long-term and 'A-1'
short-term corporate credit ratings on the company.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects our view that L'Air Liquide's ratio of adjusted 	
funds from operations (FFO) to debt is likely to remain at about 40% for the 	
next few years, a level similar to those of 2010-2011. This is stronger than 	
the 35% average of 2007-2009. We perceive a stronger commitment from 	
management to balance its enterprising and acquisitive investment plans with 	
moderate financial leverage.	
	
In our base-case credit scenario, we anticipate that L'Air Liquide will 	
comfortably achieve adjusted debt to EBITDA below 2x over the next few years. 	
This factors in the company's EUR12 billion investment target over the 2011-2015	
period in line with the "ALMA 2015" plan announced by the company in 2010, out 	
of which about EUR2 billion is earmarked for bolt-on acquisitions in developing 	
economies and the company's healthcare business line, while leaving headroom 	
for a midsize acquisition to fuel growth. We expect the company to maintain 	
its shareholder-friendly payout ratio of about 50% (EUR0.72 billion paid out in 	
2011). Given L'Air Liquide's forecast FFO of EUR2.8 billion-EUR3.5 billion over 	
2012-2015, we assume in our base-case scenario that the company's adjusted 	
debt will increase gradually to about EUR8.5 billion from EUR7 billion at
year-end 	
2011.	
	
The positive outlook factors in the group's above-average operating 	
performance in the profitable and predictable industrial gas industry. In our 	
base-case assessment, we anticipate that L'Air Liquide's sales will grow at a 	
multiple of GDP growth in its respective markets over the long term and that 	
the company will achieve an average adjusted EBITDA margin of 25%, even though 	
growth and profitability could face greater challenges in 2012 than in 2011 	
due to difficult economic conditions in Europe, which accounted for 52% of gas 	
and services revenues as of December 2011. Our profit assumptions reflect the 	
company's updated return on capital employed target range of 12%-13% and its 	
ongoing achievements in outperforming its yearly cost savings target of EUR200 	
million. We estimate the company's organic growth and prospective acquisitions 	
will translate into 2015 sales of more than EUR19 billion against EUR14.5
billion 	
in 2011.	
	
We take comfort from: 	
     -- The company's credit supportive share of business in on-site tonnage 	
activity (36% of revenues in the Large Industries division as of Dec. 31, 	
2011), providing long-term well secured off-take volumes with quick energy 	
pass-through clauses,	
     -- its favorable technological positioning in energy-efficient, 	
environment-friendly solutions, and increasingly in U.S. shale gas extraction 	
systems, and 	
     -- its fast growing customer base in emerging markets (22% of revenues at 	
the end of the first quarter of 2012).	
	
That said, we still incorporate in our assessment some degree of cyclicality 	
in L'Air Liquide's metal processing, chemicals, and electronics end markets 	
and marginal exposure of margins to volatile energy prices.	
	
 The ratings continue to reflect L'Air Liquide's "excellent" business risk and	
 "intermediate" financial risk profiles.	
	
Liquidity	
The short-term rating is 'A-1'. As of Dec. 31, 2011, we classify the company's 	
liquidity as "adequate", under our criteria, as we expect liquidity sources to 	
exceed liquidity needs by more than 1.2x over the following 12 months.	
	
As of Dec. 31, 2011, key sources of liquidity for the next 12 months amounted 	
to EUR6.7 billion, including:	
     -- Reported cash and short-term investments of EUR1.8 billion, of which we 	
consider EUR0.1 billion as tied to operations;	
     -- Long-term committed bilateral credit lines of EUR2.1 billion, maturing 	
over the next seven years and;	
     -- Estimated funds from operations of about EUR2.8 billion in 2012;	
	
This compares with liquidity needs of EUR4.8 billion in the same period, 	
including:	
     -- Significant short-term bond and bank debt maturities of EUR1.4 billion, 	
to which we add EUR0.4 billion under the company's commercial paper programs;	
     -- Capital expenditures of about EUR1.8 billion;	
     -- Dividend distributions of about EUR0.8 billion;	
     -- Acquisitions in the vicinity of EUR0.2 billion; and	
     -- Potential moderate cash outlays of EUR0.2 billion related to working 	
capital.	
	
Outlook	
The positive outlook reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade in the 	
next 12-18 months if Air Liquide can sustain adjusted FFO to debt of about 40% 	
and maintain a track-record of supportive financial policies consistent with 	
such a ratio. A higher rating would still allow modest to midsize acquisitions 	
within the range of management's stated medium-term plan.	
	
A revision of the outlook to stable could result from a larger acquisition 	
than we currently expect or from a more aggressive approach to dividends 	
and/or share buybacks. We could also revise the outlook to stable if adjusted 	
FFO to debt dropped to 35% as a result of a downturn without near-term 	
prospects of recovery.	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
	
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
L'Air Liquide S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                A/Positive/A-1     A/Stable/A-1	
 Senior Unsecured                       A                  	
 Commercial Paper                       A-1                	
	
Air Liquide Finance	
 Senior Unsecured*                      A                  	
 Commercial Paper*                      A-1                	
	
Air Liquide US LLC	
 Commercial Paper*                      A-1    	
	
*Guaranteed by L'Air Liquide S.A.            	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

