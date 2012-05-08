FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch to rate EFS Volunteer No. 2 LLC
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch to rate EFS Volunteer No. 2 LLC

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Fitch Ratings expects to rate EFS Volunteer No. 2, LLC series 2012-1 as follows:	
	
--$447,000,000 class A-1 student loan asset-backed notes, 2012-1 series
'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative;	
--$195,400,000 class A-2 student loan asset-backed notes, 2012-1 series
'AAAsf(EXP)'; Outlook Negative;	
--$12,900,000 class B student loan asset-backed notes, 2012-1 series
'A+sf(EXP)'; Outlook Stable.	
	
Fitch's stress analysis is discussed in the presale titled 'EFS Volunteer No. 2,
LLC Series 2012-2 dated May 8, 2012.	
	
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:	
--'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria' (Aug. 4, 2011);	
--'Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria'
(April 4, 2012);	
	
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EFS Volunteer No. 2, LLC Series 2012-1

Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria	
Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS Criteria

