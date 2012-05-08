FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P assigns Esselte Group prelim 'B' corporate credit rating
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P assigns Esselte Group prelim 'B' corporate credit rating

Reuters Staff

11 Min Read

May 8 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based Esselte Group Holdings SA (Esselte) is refinancing its 	
capital structure. As part of the transaction, Esselte will pay about $22.5 	
million of dividends to its shareholders, including majority owner JW Childs 	
Associates.	
     -- We have assigned our preliminary 'B' corporate credit rating to 	
Esselte. We also assigned our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' 	
recovery rating to the company's proposed $200 million senior secured term 	
loan facility due 2017.	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that although credit 	
measures might weaken slightly over the near term given anticipated softness 	
in Europe, the company will maintain adequate liquidity.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its preliminary 	
'B' corporate credit rating to Stamford, Conn.-based Esselte Group Holdings 	
SA, a global manufacturer and distributor of mostly branded office products.	
	
At the same time, we assigned our preliminary 'B+' issue-level rating to 	
Esselte's proposed $200 million senior secured term loan. The preliminary 	
recovery rating is '2', indicating our expectation for substantial (70% to 	
90%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The term loan will be issued 	
at the operating company level through its Esselte AB and Esselte Holdings 	
Inc. subsidiaries. The company is also seeking to extend its existing $60 	
million asset-based lending (ABL) revolving term loan (unrated) to March 2016. 	
All ratings are subject to review of final documentation. We understand that 	
Esselte will use the net proceeds to refinance its term loans, repay debt at 	
the holding company level, and pay $22.5 million of dividends to shareholders, 	
including majority owner JW Childs Associates.	
	
The outlook is stable. Pro forma for the transaction, we estimate that the 	
company will have about $200 million of reported debt outstanding. Including 	
our adjustments for operating leases, pension obligations, and other 	
contingent liabilities, we estimate Esselte will have approximately $360 	
million total adjusted debt outstanding.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on Esselte reflect our assessment of the company's financial risk 	
profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk profile as "vulnerable." 	
Key credit factors in our business risk assessment include Esselte's 	
participation in the highly competitive and fragmented branded office products 	
industry, low barriers to entry, customer concentration, sensitivity to 	
cyclical demand conditions, and significant exposure to Europe's fragile 	
economy.	
	
We estimate the company's pro forma ratio of total debt to EBITDA is close to 	
4x for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and we estimate the ratio of funds 	
from operations (FFO) to adjusted total debt to be about 19%. Although both 	
leverage and FFO-to-debt metrics are currently close to or within the ranges 	
of indicative ratios for an "aggressive" financial risk profile (which include 	
leverage between 4x and 5x and FFO/debt between 12% and 20%), we assess 	
Esselte's financial risk profile as highly leveraged given the dividend 	
proposal in its current transaction.	
	
We believe the office supply industry is highly fragmented, has limited 	
barriers to entry, and is subject to cyclicality. The company faces 	
competition from significant competitors such as ACCO Brands Corp. 	
(BB-/Stable/--), 3M Co. (AA-/Stable/A-1+), Hamelin, and Herlitz AG. In 	
addition, the industry is concentrated in a small number of major customers, 	
principally office-products superstores, office-products distributors, and 	
mass merchandisers, some of which have instituted private-label or 	
direct-sourcing initiatives. Esselte has some moderate customer concentration, 	
with its top five customers making up about 40% of gross sales in fiscal 2011. 	
We believe the global recession hurt the company's sales volume as customers 	
traded down to more private-label office products. Sales increases in 2010 and 	
2011 were primarily as a result of the Isaberg Rapid AB and American Pad & 	
Paper LLC (Ampad) acquisitions in 2010. However, sales in 2009 experienced a 	
significant decline primarily from the global recession and reduced consumer 	
spending. Although the company generated about 59% of sales outside of the 	
U.S. in 2011, the European office-products markets are intensely competitive, 	
and the company's future sales could suffer if economic conditions in Europe 	
weaken. 	
	
The company has taken steps to streamline costs, such as discontinuing 	
underperforming products, which could offset EBITDA margin pressures from 	
higher commodity costs. However, we expect Esselte's credit measures to 	
deteriorate slightly in fiscal 2012 from continued weakness in consumer and 	
corporate spending for office products and as the company exits 	
underperforming product lines. Our base-case scenario assumptions include:	
	
     -- We estimate net sales will decline by a high-single-digit percent rate 	
over the next year as consumer spending remains soft, particularly in Europe.	
     -- EBITDA margins of roughly 9% in fiscal 2012 and 2013, which is 	
essentially unchanged from our estimated pro forma EBITDA margin at the end of 	
fiscal 2011. Our EBITDA margin expectation reflects the likelihood that 	
commodity costs could remain high through fiscal 2012, and the European 	
economy will remain relatively weak, partially offset by the company's 	
cost-savings initiatives.	
     -- We estimate that the company will generate a nominal amount of 	
discretionary cash flows in 2012 because of the proposed dividend payment, but 	
will likely generate at least $30 million in 2013.	
     -- We expect the company will use a portion of its excess cash to reduce 	
debt by the end of 2013. 	
     -- Our estimate assumes no dividends or acquisition activity in the next 	
12 months.	
     -- We expect the company's liquidity will remain adequate.	
	
We believe the lower level of EBITDA will cause leverage to increase to near 	
4.5x and FFO-to-debt to be closer to 18% in 2012. Given the company's history 	
of acquisitions, we anticipate that any acquisition opportunities could create 	
the potential for increased leverage as well. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe Esselte will have "adequate" liquidity. This includes our 	
anticipation that liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and availability 	
under the revolving credit facility) will exceed uses by more than 1.2x during 	
the next 12 to 24 months. Liquidity sources will likely continue to exceed 	
uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%. This is based on the following 	
information and assumptions:	
	
     -- Pro forma for the refinancing, we expect the company to have about $6 	
million of cash and full availability of its $60 million ABL due March 2016.	
     -- We estimate about $10 million of annual amortization on the term loan 	
beginning in 2013.	
     -- No acquisition activity in the next 12 months.	
     -- The company will be subject to maximum leverage and minimum interest 	
coverage covenants beginning in the third quarter 2012. These covenant levels 	
have not been set yet but are expected to become more restrictive over time. 	
Our adequate liquidity descriptor is based on our assumption that Esselte will 	
have at least 15% cushion on each covenant during fiscal 2012 and thereafter. 	
     -- We expect the company to have modest capital expenditures of about $12 	
million-$15 million in 2012 and 2013.	
     -- We assume the company will be cash-flow-positive over the next 12-24 	
months, and generate cash flow from operations of at least $40 million in 2012 	
and 2013.	
	
Recovery analysis	
The preliminary issue-level rating assigned to Esselte's $200 million senior 	
secured term loan is 'B+', with a recovery rating of '2', indicating our 	
expectation for substantial (70% to 90%) recovery in the event of a payment 	
default. For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report to 	
be published following this report on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable, reflecting our view that credit measures will weaken 	
slightly in 2012 from softness in consumer/corporate spending and exposure to 	
the European markets, but that Esselte will maintain adequate liquidity, 	
including covenant cushion of 15% or more. We estimate leverage will be near 	
4.5x in 2012. An upgrade is unlikely in the near term as we believe 	
profitability in Esselte's European operations could weaken because of a 	
prolonged recession in Europe. However, we could lower the ratings if 	
operating performance weakens materially, possibly due to rising production 	
costs and/or a sharp reduction in consumer spending, resulting in 	
deteriorating credit protection measures, including leverage well over 6x, 	
and/or if covenant cushion were to decline well below 15%. We estimate the 	
company's leverage could substantially exceed 6x if pro forma debt remained 	
constant and EBITDA were to decline more than 40% from the pro forma EBITDA 	
for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011.	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009.	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks in the Branded 	
Consumer Products Industry, Sept. 10, 2008.	
     -- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, April 15, 2008.	
	
Ratings List	
Preliminary Ratings Assigned	
Esselte Group Holdings SA	
 Corporate credit rating                   B(prelim)/Stable/--	
	
Esselte AB	
Esselte Holdings Inc.	
 Senior secured	
  $200 Million Term Loan                   B+(prelim)	
   Recovery rating                         2(prelim)	
	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.