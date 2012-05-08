TEXT-S&P revises Metro AG outlook to negative

May 8 - Overview -- We believe that in light of currently difficult industry conditions, a trend of weakening profitability and low top-line growth will continue for German retailer Metro AG in 2012. -- The company's main business divisions, consumer electronic and self-service wholesale retailing, will continue to face particularly tough conditions, in our view. -- We are revising our outlook to negative from stable, while affirming the 'BBB/A-2' corporate credit ratings on the company. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on German retailer Metro AG to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our long- and short-term corporate credit ratings at 'BBB/A-2'. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view that Metro's business risk profile has weakened on the basis of our expectation that a trend of lower profitability will continue in 2012. We believe that cost savings from the company's "Shape2012" efficiency program, which should have fully unfolded this year, are likely to be depleted by intense competition and challenging macroeconomic conditions in some European countries. In our view, the company will achieve its goal of increasing sales and customer value at the expense of profitability in 2012, a year characterized by high price investments throughout the industry. We continue to view Metro's business risk profile as 'strong', given the leading European market positions of its consumer electronics business, MediaMarkt-Saturn (MMS), and its self-service wholesale business, Cash & Carry (C&C), but take the view that these industries face particularly tough market conditions. Accordingly, we believe that maintaining EBIT at the EUR2.4 billion level achieved in 2011 may prove challenging, which could cause the adjusted EBIT margin of 4.6% achieved in 2011 to dilute over 2012. As expected, MMS is increasingly affected by price transparency that has gained momentum as more consumers use smartphones to make in-store price comparisons. Furthermore, we observe that lease rental charges are increasingly eating into MMS' profitability. For C&C, delivery sales are increasingly important and grew to EUR1.7 billion in 2011 from EUR1.1 billion in 2010 or 5.3% of total sales compared with 3.6% previously. Management plans to increase delivery sales to more than 10% of total sales over the medium term. As of the first quarter of 2012, delivery sales already accounted for almost 7% of total sales. We believe, that lower in-store sales will transform C&C's business and, that it will remain challenging to service hotel, restaurant and catering customers, trade customers, and other business customers with the one store concept. We therefore believe that Metro can only maintain financial metrics at the lower end of what we consider adequate for the current ratings (adjusted FFO to debt of 20%-25%) if it cuts capital expenditures or makes use of its other sources of financial flexibility. Metro has already revised its capital expenditure budget downward by 10% to EUR1.8 billion for 2012. Furthermore the company might sell and lease back properties in 2012 in line with transactions implemented in 2010 and 2011. Whether this will be sufficient will depend on the pressure the company's European businesses face over the remainder of the year. We note that management plans to maintain its dividend payout ratio of 50% (before special items), revised upward in 2011. Finally, governance and financial policy considerations could weigh on the ratings due to a continuing dispute with a minority shareholder of MMS and a high number of senior management departures. Liquidity We view Metro's liquidity as "adequate". This view is supported by our estimate that liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x over the next 12 months. In addition, we believe that the company's good internal and external sources of liquidity (real estate portfolio, good access to capital markets) support its liquidity position. On March 31, 2012, we assessed the company's liquidity sources at about EUR6 billion, including: -- About EUR1.8 billion of excess cash and short-term investments, -- About EUR2.5 billion of undrawn syndicated credit facilities, which mature in 2015 and 2017, plus about EUR700 million undrawn bilateral facilities with maturities of more than one year and -- Unadjusted FFO of about EUR1.7 billion. We estimate Metro's liquidity needs in the next 12 months to be in excess of EUR4.65 billion, comprising: -- Short-term debt of EUR2.25 billion, -- Up to EUR1.8 billion of capital expenditures (depending on the use of financial leases), and -- About EUR0.6 billion of dividends. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our view that declining profitability and challenging market conditions in the consumer electronics and self-service wholesale industry could lead to further deterioration of Metro's business risk profile and consequently dilute the company's metrics beyond the levels we consider adequate for the current ratings. We could lower the ratings if Metro's financial ratios were to deteriorate, resulting in FFO to debt below our target range of 20%-25% or debt to EBITDA above 3.5x. We could also lower the ratings if Metro's still 'strong' business risk profile were to weaken due to a continuing trend of lower profitability and operational efficiency. In addition, we could take a negative rating action if the dispute with the minority shareholder of MMS escalates or if Metro's global diversification fails to compensate for difficult trading conditions in the company's European markets. We could revise the outlook to stable if Metro succeeds in turning the currently negative business trends around and establishes reasonable headroom under its key financial metrics, and if governance and financial policy considerations do not weigh on the ratings. Sizable asset disposals (such as Galeria Kaufhof) could also result in revision of the outlook to stable, provided that they contribute to a sustainable improvement of Metro's financial risk profile. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From Metro AG Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Negative/A-2 BBB/Stable/A-2 Senior Unsecured BBB BBB Commercial Paper A-2 A-2 Metro Euro-Finance B.V. Commercial Paper* A-2 A-2 Metro Finance B.V. Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB Metro International Finance B.V. Senior Unsecured* BBB BBB *Guaranteed by Metro AG 