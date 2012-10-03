TEXT-Fitch rates Telefonica Chile proposed notes 'BBB+(exp)'

Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+(exp)' rating to Telefonica Chile S.A.'s proposed up to USD$500 million senior notes due 2022. Proceeds from the issuance will be used primarily to refinance upcoming maturities of 2013 and 2014 and to a lesser extent for working capital needs and capital expenditures. Telefonica Chile's ratings reflect its leading position in the Chilean fixed telecommunications market, solid financial profile and strong operating cash flow generation. The ratings also incorporate a strong competitive environment, low regulatory risk, weaknesses in local traffic and the policy of returning cash to shareholders. Telefonica Chile's strong brand equity, leading position and operational experience should allow it to maintain a strong cash flow generation and financial profile with relatively stable leverage levels, despite competitive challenges. Additionally, the ratings take into account ownership by Telefonica S.A. (TEF; rated 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). In the event that Fitch downgrades TEF by one notch, Fitch believes that Telefonica Chile ratings can stay at 'BBB+' provided they keep its financial policies unchanged and TEF liquidity position remains manageable. However future multiple notch downgrades of TEF are likely to pressure Telefonica Chile's ratings. The majority ownership by TEF, in Fitch's opinion, benefits Telefonica Chile in the form of operating efficiencies related to economies of scale, cost and administrative efficiencies between Telefonica Chile, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. (TMCH, rated 'BBB+' by Fitch) and its parent in Spain. Stable EBITDA: Fitch expects stable EBITDA during 2012. Revenue growth in future years from broadband and pay-tv should continue to compensate for revenue losses in traditional voice services resulting in stable EBITDA levels and margins. Steady revenues, cost efficiencies and expense savings may lead to minor improvements on EBITDA margins over the next few years. High Capex Limits FCF: High capital expenditures and dividend payment should limit FCF. However expectations on capex over the year ranging between CLP160 billion and CLP180 billion are lower than what Fitch anticipated over the past. Investments should be mainly focused on broadband, pay television services as well as network upgrades. Telefonica Chile's strategy is centered in increasing broadband accesses, with bundle offerings that include voice and pay television services. This strategy contemplates increased investments to offer higher speeds and should mitigate declines in lines in service (LIS), control churn and increase loyalty within its customers. Low Regulatory Risk: Fitch believes the regulatory environment for Telefonica Chile has improved over the past few years. In January 2009, the antitrust authority liberalized fixed and variable charges for local services and public telephony. In addition the tariff decree for the 2009-2014 period continues to regulate the interconnection and local access charges. Telefonica Chile's regulated tariff services are approximately 10% of revenues, which favorably compares with 50% in 2004. Number portability has not been material for Telefonica Chile since its introduction in December of 2011. This has resulted in a net balance on LIS ports to other companies of 19 thousand out of the 68 thousand LIS decline during the first half of 2012. Revenues of fixed telecommunications declined 6% in first half-2012 vis-a-vis 2011. However, PAY-TV revenues increased 44% over the same period, which more than offset the revenue decline of fixed telecommunications. Telefonica Chile continues to face competitive challenges especially in traditional voice services. However the strategy of bundling services should mitigate this effect as approximately 70% of residential LIS are under bundled offerings. Sound Financial Profile: Telefonica Chile's ratings take into account the expectation that total debt to EBITDA ratio should remain at or below 2.0 times (x) over the long term, with positive free cash flow generation. Fitch views the policy of uses of cash flow generation is as most integral to maintaining a conservative financial profile, followed by making necessary investments and then returning the excess cash flow to shareholders. Proforma the proposed issuance gross leverage will increase temporarily, until the proceeds are used primarily to pay indebtedness, and net leverage is expected to remain stable.Corporate Rating MethodologyNational Ratings CriteriaParent and Subsidiary Rating LinkageShort-Term Ratings Criteria for Non-Financial Corporates