TEXT-Fitch rates Telefonica Chile proposed notes 'BBB+(exp)'
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Telefonica Chile proposed notes 'BBB+(exp)'

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB+(exp)' rating to Telefonica Chile
S.A.'s proposed up to USD$500 million senior notes due 2022. Proceeds
from the issuance will be used primarily to refinance upcoming maturities of
2013 and 2014 and to a lesser extent for working capital needs and capital
expenditures. 

Telefonica Chile's ratings reflect its leading position in the Chilean fixed 
telecommunications market, solid financial profile and strong operating cash 
flow generation. The ratings also incorporate a strong competitive environment, 
low regulatory risk, weaknesses in local traffic and the policy of returning 
cash to shareholders. Telefonica Chile's strong brand equity, leading position 
and operational experience should allow it to maintain a strong cash flow 
generation and financial profile with relatively stable leverage levels, despite
competitive challenges.

Additionally, the ratings take into account ownership by Telefonica S.A.
 (TEF; rated 'BBB+' with a Negative Outlook by Fitch). In the event that
Fitch downgrades TEF by one notch, Fitch believes that Telefonica Chile ratings
can stay at 'BBB+' provided they keep its financial policies unchanged and TEF 
liquidity position remains manageable.

However future multiple notch downgrades of TEF are likely to pressure 
Telefonica Chile's ratings. The majority ownership by TEF, in Fitch's opinion, 
benefits Telefonica Chile in the form of operating efficiencies related to 
economies of scale, cost and administrative efficiencies between Telefonica 
Chile, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. (TMCH, rated 'BBB+' by Fitch) and its 
parent in Spain.

Stable EBITDA:

Fitch expects stable EBITDA during 2012. Revenue growth in future years from 
broadband and pay-tv should continue to compensate for revenue losses in 
traditional voice services resulting in stable EBITDA levels and margins. Steady
revenues, cost efficiencies and expense savings may lead to minor improvements 
on EBITDA margins over the next few years. 

High Capex Limits FCF:

High capital expenditures and dividend payment should limit FCF. However 
expectations on capex over the year ranging between CLP160 billion and CLP180 
billion are lower than what Fitch anticipated over the past. Investments should 
be mainly focused on broadband, pay television services as well as network 
upgrades.

Telefonica Chile's strategy is centered in increasing broadband accesses, with 
bundle offerings that include voice and pay television services. This strategy 
contemplates increased investments to offer higher speeds and should mitigate 
declines in lines in service (LIS), control churn and increase loyalty within 
its customers. 

Low Regulatory Risk:

Fitch believes the regulatory environment for Telefonica Chile has improved over
the past few years. In January 2009, the antitrust authority liberalized fixed 
and variable charges for local services and public telephony. In addition the 
tariff decree for the 2009-2014 period continues to regulate the interconnection
and local access charges. Telefonica Chile's regulated tariff services are 
approximately 10% of revenues, which favorably compares with 50% in 2004.

Number portability has not been material for Telefonica Chile since its 
introduction in December of 2011. This has resulted in a net balance on LIS 
ports to other companies of 19 thousand out of the 68 thousand LIS decline 
during the first half of 2012.

Revenues of fixed telecommunications declined 6% in first half-2012 vis-a-vis 
2011. However, PAY-TV revenues increased 44% over the same period, which more 
than offset the revenue decline of fixed telecommunications. Telefonica Chile 
continues to face competitive challenges especially in traditional voice 
services. However the strategy of bundling services should mitigate this effect 
as approximately 70% of residential LIS are under bundled offerings. 

Sound Financial Profile:

Telefonica Chile's ratings take into account the expectation that total debt to 
EBITDA ratio should remain at or below 2.0 times (x) over the long term, with 
positive free cash flow generation. Fitch views the policy of uses of cash flow 
generation is as most integral to maintaining a conservative financial profile, 
followed by making necessary investments and then returning the excess cash flow
to shareholders.

Proforma the proposed issuance gross leverage will increase temporarily, until 
the proceeds are used primarily to pay indebtedness, and net leverage is 
Proforma the proposed issuance gross leverage will increase temporarily, until 
the proceeds are used primarily to pay indebtedness, and net leverage is 
expected to remain stable.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
