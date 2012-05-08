FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Public Electric & Gas notes
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Public Electric & Gas notes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

May 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A' rating to Public Service Electric
and Gas Company's (PSE&G) $450 million issuance of medium-term notes (MTNs). The
30-year secured MTNs, series H, rank pari passu to PSE&G's other secured debt
and will mature on May 1, 2042. The Rating Outlook is Stable.	
	
Proceeds from the issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.	
	
The issuance is expected to close May 11, 2012.	
	
Key Rating Factors:	
--A constructive regulatory environment in New Jersey;	
--Robust financial metrics;	
--An increased capital expenditure budget.	
	
Constructive Regulatory Environment:	
	
PSE&G's ratings largely reflect the balanced regulatory oversight of the New 	
Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU). The BPU authorizes PSE&G to use several 	
regulatory mechanisms to recover costs in a timely manner. A natural gas weather	
normalization clause adds further predictability to cash flows. The authorized 	
return on equity (ROE) of 10.3% for both the electric and natural gas utility 	
operations approximates the nationwide average for the sector.	
	
Strong Financial Metrics:	
	
The ratings on PSE&G are bolstered by strong financial metrics, aided by 	
management's relatively conservative use of debt. Multi-year BPU-approved 	
infrastructure projects and FERC-approved transmission projects should provide 	
significant growth to EBITDA in 2012 and through 2014. During this forecast 	
period, Fitch expects PSE&G's funds from operations (FFO) to debt ratio to 	
average more than 25% and its EBITDA to interest coverage ratio to average more 	
than 6.0x.	
	
Growth Capital Spending Program:	
	
PSE&G is engaged in a multi-year growth capex program that will involve an 	
increased level of debt financing activity. However, the magnitude of the capex 	
isn't overly large relative to that of FFO, and the spending is primarily on 	
BPU-authorized infrastructure projects and FERC-regulated transmission projects.	
PSE&G should be able to recover its costs in a timely manner, and it receives 	
attractive returns from the FERC on its transmission investments.	
	
Adequate Liquidity:	
	
Fitch considers PSE&G's liquidity position to be adequate, supported primarily 	
by a commercial paper program to meet short-term funding needs. The utility's 	
$600 million, five-year unsecured revolving credit facility matures on April 15,	
2016 and has sufficient availability, with $571 million of available capacity as	
of March 31, 2012.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.