#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P puts MetroPCS rating on watch positive

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview
     -- MetroPCS has signed a definitive agreement to combine with T-Mobile 
USA, a subsidiary of Germany-based Deutsche Telekom AG (BBB+/Stable/A-2).
     -- We are placing our ratings on MetroPCS, including our 'B+' corporate 
credit rating, on CreditWatch with positive implications.
     -- We believe the combined company's credit profile could benefit from 
larger scale, including greater operating efficiency, better equipment 
pricing, and more spectrum to accommodate the upgrade of the combined network 
to LTE.
     -- However, we still expect the combined company to be competitively 
disadvantaged relative to the larger national players Verizon and AT&T 
Mobility. 

Rating Action
On Oct. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on 
MetroPCS Communications Inc. on CreditWatch with positive implications 
following the company's announced definitive agreement to combine with 
T-Mobile USA, a subsidiary of Germany-based Deutsche Telekom AG (DT; 
BBB+/Stable/A-2). The CreditWatch placement affects its 'B+' corporate credit 
rating, the 'BB' issue-level rating on the senior credit facilities and the 
'B' issue-level rating on unsecured notes, both at subsidiary MetroPCS 
Wireless Inc.

Rationale
We believe the combination of MetroPCS and T-Mobile USA could result in an 
improved business risk assessment as a result of larger scale, including 
greater operating efficiency, better equipment pricing, and more spectrum to 
accommodate the upgrade of the combined network to LTE. We currently view 
MetroPCS' business risk as "weak," based on the potential for pricing 
volatility and high churn in the prepaid segment in which it operates. 

Importantly, however, we also believe the combined entity would remain 
competitively disadvantaged relative to the larger national players Verizon 
Wireless and AT&T Mobility, both of which have a larger postpaid base, higher 
average revenue per user due in part to their growing iphone base, and much 
larger scale. We also believe there are significant integration risks, 
particularly given that the two companies run their wireless networks on 
different technology platforms. MetroPCS uses the CDMA standard for voice 
services and LTE for fourth-generation data services, while T-Mobile relies on 
GSM for voice and HSPA+ for data. Ultimately, though, both companies expect to 
converge toward the LTE standard. 

Initially, we estimate that leverage for the combined company would be in the 
low-4x area, based on the companies' EBITDA expectations for 2012, adjusted 
for estimated operating leases, and including 100% of the DT rollover debt. 
This financial metric would be consistent with an "aggressive" financial risk 
profile, our current assessment on MetroPCS on a stand-alone basis.

Another potential factor in our analysis would be the degree of support we 
would attribute to majority owner DT. Initially, we would not expect to 
equalize the ratings of a combined MetroPCS and T-Mobile with those of DT in 
the absence of a debt guarantee; however, it is possible that we might impute 
some degree of support in the ratings, which would lead to a higher rating 
than the combined U.S. entity would have on a stand-alone basis. 

Under terms of the proposed deal, MetroPCS will declare a one-for-two reverse 
stock split, make a $1.5 billion cash payment to its shareholders and acquire 
all of T-Mobile's stock from parent DT by issuing to DT 74% of MetroPCS' 
common stock. DT's $15 billion of intercompany debt will also be rolled over 
into new unsecured notes at the combined company. In addition, the combined 
company will have $2.5 billion of MetroPCS bank debt, subject to waiver or 
refinancing, and $2 billion of unsecured notes, as well as $1 billion of new 
third-party debt. 

CreditWatch
We will evaluate the business and financial plans of the combined company, and 
the degree of support and strategic importance anticipated from majority owner 
DT to resolve the CreditWatch. The CreditWatch would likely remain in place 
until the transaction is completed, although we would expect to update our 
analysis with potential rating outcomes well in advance of the deal's closing 
and any new debt issuance. We will also reassess the recovery prospects for 
the existing debt at MetroPCS under the pro forma capital structure, including 
the additional value ascribable to the overall enterprise with the addition of 
the T-Mobile business.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But 
Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012
     -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak 
Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend 
Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012
     -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up 
Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012
     -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 
2012
     -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. 
Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011

Ratings List

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
                                        To                 From
MetroPCS Communications Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                B+/Watch Pos/--    B+/Stable/--

MetroPCS Wireless Inc.
 Senior Secured                         BB/Watch Pos       BB
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1
 Senior Unsecured                       B/Watch Pos        B
   Recovery Rating                      5                  5


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
