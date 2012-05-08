FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch raises Sul America S.A. ratings
May 8, 2012 / 6:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch raises Sul America S.A. ratings

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)	
    May 8 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded the international and national ratings of
Sul America S.A. (SASA) as follows:	
	
 	
	
--Foreign and Local Currency Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) upgraded to	
'BBB-' from 'BB+', Outlook Stable;	
	
--Foreign and Local Currency Short-Term IDRs upgraded to 'F3' from 'B';	
	
--National Long-Term Rating upgraded to 'AA+(bra)' from 'AA(bra)', Outlook 	
Stable;	
	
--BRL500 million debentures due February 2017 National Long-Term Rating upgraded	
to 'AA(bra)' from 'AA-(bra)'.	
	
Fitch has also affirmed SASA's National Short-Term Rating at 'F1+(bra)'.	
	
The upgrade of the ratings reflects SASA's strong franchise led by a significant	
presence in the health and auto segments, its consistent and favorable operating	
performance throughout economic cycles, good liquidity, adequate and stable 	
capitalization and the continued enhancements in its risk management practices.	
	
A further upgrade of SASA's ratings will be limited in the near term and depend 	
on its ability to further consolidate the recently expanded distribution 	
network, to diversify its premium base and to lower its leverage as measured by 	
the liabilities to capital ratio. A sustained deterioration of the company's 	
operating performance, capitalization or a significant reduction on its 	
liquidity may negatively affect the ratings depending on the materiality.	
	
SASA, the holding company of the Brazilian insurance group Sul America Seguros 	
(SAS), is a multi-line insurer, with a strong presence in the health and auto 	
segments in Brazil, where it was the second and the fourth largest insurer as at	
December 2011. It has maintained its market share in both segments during 2011, 	
despite the 2010 sale of its participation in Brasilveiculos Companhia de 	
Seguros S.A. (Brasilveiculos), which contributed to 44% of auto premiums in 	
2009. The stable growth trend is expected to remain in place, even considering 	
higher competition. 	
	
Although loss ratios have increased in both core segments in 2011 similar to a 	
number of competitors in the market, SASA has reported adequate loss and 	
combined ratios for the year at 74.7% and 99.6% respectively. Bottom line 	
results, as exemplified by an ROA of 3.4%, were positively affected by increased	
efficiency and enhanced cost management, and also by the continuation of healthy	
financial income. Projections for 2012 point to a stable performance.	
	
SASA's comfortable liquidity was further boosted in the first quarter of 2012 	
with the issue of five-year debentures worth BRL500 million. The proceeds were 	
partially used to pay back the USD200 million Eurobonds, whose total outstanding	
value was approximately BRL350 million as at December 2011 and which expired in 	
February 2012. SASA may use its liquidity to make acquisitions if and when 	
opportunities arise. However, even in such a scenario, liquid assets are 	
expected to remain adequate.	
	
The capitalization of SASA is considered as adequate, although leverage ratios 	
are slightly higher than peers. However, Fitch believes that leverage will be 	
kept under control in the medium term, given the stable results and prudent 	
dividend policy.	
	
SASA adheres to a solid risk management framework based on best international 	
practices. The conservative approach is reflected in the investment portfolio 	
which is largely made up of government bonds, the stringent asset and liability 	
management strategies, as well as the implementation of advanced techniques for 	
capital and reserves adequacy calculations in the recent years.	
	
SASA counts on a wide broker network through which the bulk of its premiums are 	
written. Since 2010 it has also been strengthening the number of its 	
partnerships, mainly with financial institutions and retailers allowing it to 	
gradually and partially compensate for its lack of a proprietary banking 	
distribution channel.	
	
SASA is 32.8% controlled by Sulasapar Participacoes (Sulasapar), 21.2% by ING 	
Insurance International BV (ING), 6.8% by individuals, 1.6% by the treasury of 	
the company and a further 37.6% of the shares are in market float. In 2010, ING 	
announced that as part of its review of its global business strategy, it would 	
sell its insurance, pension and asset manager operations throughout the world. 	
To this end, it has sold all its stakes in insurance companies based in Latin 	
America, except Brazil, to Grupo Suramerica. Fitch is monitoring the progress of	
changes in SASA's shareholder composition and the possible impacts on its 	
ratings, even though the benefit of ING's support has not been incorporated into	
the ratings.	
	
 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

