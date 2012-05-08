FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P raises Milacron Holdings to 'B+
May 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P raises Milacron Holdings to 'B+

May 8 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based plastic machinery maker Milacron Holdings Inc. has 	
completed its debt refinancing, in connection with its acquisition by 	
private-equity firm CCMP Capital.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Milacron to 'B+' from 	
'B' and affirming our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on the senior 	
secured notes co-issued by two of Milacron's subsidiaries. 	
     -- The outlook is stable, reflecting our expectations that the company 	
will maintain credit measures commensurate with the rating but that its 	
financial profile will remain aggressive. 	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit 	
rating on Ohio-based Milacron Holdings Inc. by one notch to 'B+' from 'B'. We 	
removed the rating from CreditWatch, where we had placed it with positive 	
implications on April 16, 2012. 	
	
At the same time, we affirmed our 'B+' issue rating and '4' recovery rating on 	
the company's senior secured notes due 2019, co-issued by wholly owned 	
subsidiaries Mcron Finance Sub LLC and Mcron Finance Corp. The '4' recovery 	
rating indicates our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in a payment 	
default scenario. The notes were upsized to $275 million from $265 million.	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade follows the completion of Milacron's acquisition by private-equity 	
firm CCMP Capital with moderate initial leverage. We believe that the 	
company's credit metrics could remain stronger than our expectations in 2012. 	
However, we expect financial policies to remain aggressive, and exposure to 	
cyclical markets and ownership by CCMP Capital could lead to higher leverage. 	
	
Milacron serves the plastics-processing industries and metalworking 	
industries. It provides injection, extrusion, and blow-molding equipment; 	
parts and services; mold bases and related products; and industrial fluids to 	
a broad customer base in automotive, packaging, and various industrial and 	
consumer end markets. The company should continue to benefit from its broad 	
product portfolio, a large installed base, and its brand recognition. 	
	
Milacron's global market position is well-established. It is No. 1 in 	
injection and blow-molding machinery and aftermarket services in North America 	
(where it holds an estimated 15%-20% share) and India. We view its position as 	
relatively weaker in other regions such as Europe and China. Competition from 	
a variety of players and technologies, including from low-cost producers in 	
emerging markets, is intense and likely will continue. The company also holds 	
top-tier positions in the smaller mold technologies and synthetic-based 	
industrial metalworking fluids sectors. Milacron's overall geographic 	
diversity is good, with about 50% of revenues coming from outside of North 	
America, and should continue to increase as emerging markets experience faster 	
growth than developed regions. 	
	
The global plastic processing machinery market is cyclical and remains plagued 	
by residual excess supply, despite improved capacity utilization over the past 	
two years. Demand is mature in North America and Western Europe, but we 	
believe growth prospects are stronger in emerging markets as the global 	
manufacturing base continues to expand in India, China, and Latin America. 	
Higher productivity from new machines is a major factor in purchase decisions, 	
but customers can often delay the purchase of new equipment by repairing or 	
retrofitting old machines. This, however, provides aftermarket revenue 	
opportunities for suppliers such as Milacron with a large installed base. 	
	
Following stronger-than-expected revenue and profit growth in 2011, we expect 	
relatively steady operating performance this year. Assuming revenue growth 	
weighted at regional GDP, we expect adjusted EBITDA margins to expand slightly 	
from the 11% achieved in 2011. We consider the company's North American 	
operations to have average profitability, but its European operations remain 	
weaker. The industrial fluid business should continue to earn more attractive 	
margins. Milacron's manufacturing business operates with moderately high fixed 	
costs, so margins could benefit from higher volumes, but the highly 	
competitive nature of the industry likely will limit potential margin 	
expansion. The company is also exposed to volatile raw material costs, 	
including steel, which can pressure margins. 	
	
We view Milacron's financial risk profile as aggressive. Financial leverage 	
pro forma for the $275 million debt issuance is about 3.5x adjusted total debt 	
to EBITDA, and funds from operations (FFO) to debt is about 20%. We consider 	
these measures to be somewhat stronger than our expectations for the rating 	
and believe they may remain so in 2012. However, we expect financial policies 	
to remain aggressive, and exposure to cyclical markets and ownership by CCMP 	
Capital could lead to higher leverage. 	
	
Liquidity	
We believe that Milacron will continue to have adequate sources of liquidity 	
to cover its needs over the next few quarters, even in the event of unforeseen 	
EBITDA declines. Our assessment of the liquidity profile incorporates the 	
following expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- Sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, will 	
cover its uses by 1.2x or more over the next 12-18 months;	
     -- Net sources will remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 	
15%; and	
     -- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 15% drop in EBITDA.	
	
Liquidity sources include slightly more than $50 million of availability under 	
a new $60 million asset-based revolving credit facility that expires in 2017. 	
The facility requires a minimum fixed-charge coverage ratio of 1x if 	
availability is less than $8 million or less than 15% of the ABL commitments. 	
Cash balance at the acquisition's closing was in excess of $30 million and 	
could gradually improve from free operating cash flow, which we expect to be 	
about $25 million annually. 	
	
Liquidity uses will include annual capital expenditures of about 2.5% of 	
revenues.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, please see Standard & Poor's recovery 	
report, to be published following this release on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is stable. We could lower the rating if debt to EBITDA 	
deteriorates beyond 5x and FFO to total debt weakens below 10%. This could 	
result if revenues contract by more than 10% and operating margins weaken 	
below 9% either because recessionary economic conditions hurt demand for 	
plastic machinery or because of competitive pricing pressures from lower-cost 	
manufacturers.	
	
We could raise the rating if more conservative policies lead us to expect that 	
financial leverage will likely remain under 3.5x, taking into account the 	
cyclicality of the company's markets. Because of current private equity 	
ownership and our view that financial policies will remain aggressive, this is 	
currently unlikely. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Rating Raised, Removed From CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Milacron Holdings Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B+/Stable/--       B/Watch Pos/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
Mcron Finance Sub LLC	
Mcron Finance Corp.	
 $275 mil. sr sec notes due 2019        B+	
  Recovery rating                       4	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

