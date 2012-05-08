TEXT-S&P rates Inmet Mining 'B+', outlook is stable

Overview -- We are assigning our 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Toronto-based base metals producer Inmet Mining Corp. -- We are also assigning our 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Inmet's US$1 billion senior unsecured notes. Proceeds from the unsecured notes issuance will be used to fund development of the company's Cobre Panama copper-gold-silver project. -- Inmet operates three mines in Finland, Spain, and Turkey and holds a majority interest in the Cobre Panama project. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that contemporary base metals prices should support the company's credit measures, which are strong for the rating, with funds from operations generation reinforcing Inmet's liquidity position in a period of extraordinarily large growth capital expenditures. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B+' long-term corporate credit rating and stable outlook to Toronto-based base metals miner Inmet Mining Corp. At the same time, Standard & Poor's assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Inmet's proposed US$1 billion senior unsecured notes. A '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation of meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in a default scenario. We understand that proceeds from the unsecured notes issuance will be used to fund the development of the company's Cobre Panama copper-gold-silver project in Panama. Rationale The ratings on Inmet reflect Standard & Poor's view of the project execution risks associated with its 80%-owned Cobre Panama copper project, the company's reliance on volatile metals prices to support its capital funding obligations, and short reserve lives. These risks are counterbalanced by the company's attractive second-quartile cash cost position, geographically diversified operations, and strong operating margins. Inmet operates three mines in Finland, Spain, and Turkey and holds a majority interest in the advanced development stage Cobre Panama copper-gold-silver project. We consider Inmet's business risk profile to be weak due to the company's reliance on volatile and generally correlated base metals prices, short reserve lives among its producing assets, and fairly limited operating diversity. This is counterbalanced by its attractive second-quartile cost position and an earnings base, which are fairly evenly dispersed across the company's producing mines. Although Inmet's current reserve life is about average for the rated peer group, the company has two mines, Finland-based Phyasalmi and Turkey-based Cayeli, which are expected to be fully mined within a decade. Although we view Inmet's mine diversity as limited, and consistent with that of 'B' rating category peers, we believe that the fairly even distribution of cash flows among its three producing mines and their steady production profiles through stressed price scenarios provide better earnings visibility for Inmet than that of its peers. Moreover, diversity is augmented by a producing asset base that's situated in stable mining jurisdictions. In our opinion, Inmet's second-quartile position supports its business risk profile, ensuring fairly consistent metals production in periods of materially lower metals prices, as demonstrated in 2008-2009. While the company's cost profile relies on zinc and pyrite byproduct credits to lower cash costs, we believe that consistent ore grades should support cash cost stability in the medium term, in contrast with some peers that are exposed to declining grades at their older assets. Moreover, we expect that Inmet's higher cash costs in 2011 were temporary given our expectation that higher tonnage throughput at the company's Spain-based Cobre Las Cruces mine this year should lower its overall cash costs. We view the Cobre Panama project as a potential catalyst for enhancing Inmet's business risk profile given the project's large production base, second-quartile life-of-mine cash costs, and a multidecade reserve life. That said, the project remains several years away from producing, with substantial capital spending requirements before commercial operations begin. Moreover, Panama is a fairly new mining jurisdiction with an untested regulatory regime. Our base case operating performance expectations for Inmet incorporate our economists most recent forecasts on global growth, which assume 5%-7% growth in Asia and South America, about 2% growth in North America, and essentially zero growth in the Eurozone. Our economic forecasts underpin the metals prices used in our base case scenario, which are somewhat higher than the price assumptions we published in January 2012, including a copper price of US$3.50 per pound, a zinc price of 95 U.S. cents per pound, and a gold price of US$1,450 per ounce. In our base case scenario, we expect Inmet's profitability to improve this year as the production ramp-up at Cobre Las Cruces drives the company's consolidated production higher and cash costs lower. As a result, we expect Inmet's adjusted margin to surpass 50%, with total 2012 EBITDA generation increasing to more than C$550 million. We view Inmet's financial risk profile as aggressive based on its large pro forma debt burden that overlaps a multiyear period of considerably negative free operating cash flow generation. This is somewhat offset by pro forma credit measures that are strong for the 'B+' rating and potentially large funds from operations (FFO) generation at current metals prices. Given the capital expenditures at Cobre Panama, which are about twice Inmet's current market capitalization, we believe that the company's financial risk profile will be much more susceptible to tighter financial flexibility because of capital cost inflation rather than potential credit measure deterioration. Incorporating our base-case scenario assumptions, we expect adjusted debt to EBITDA to average about 3x and adjusted FFO to debt to average about 25% through next year. That said, Inmet's credit measures will be markedly more sensitive to changes in metals prices during the construction of Cobre Panama, such that we estimate that a 20% decline in metals prices could pressure the rating, as has happened with other 'B' category peers. Liquidity We view Inmet's liquidity as adequate in the next 12 months, based on the following factors: -- We expect that sources of liquidity will be greater than 1.2x of uses in the next 12 months. -- We expect sources would be greater than uses even if forecast EBITDA declines by 15%. -- Inmet is forecast to be significantly free cash flow negative in the next several years given the expectation of substantial growth-oriented capital spending at Cobre Panama. -- The company has light and manageable debt maturities. -- We don't expect common stock dividends to meaningfully increase from the 20 Canadian cents per share level that has been paid to shareholders since 2005. While the company does not maintain a revolving credit facility, Standard & Poor's expects that Inmet will explore several avenues of financing to support its funding requirements at Cobre Panama. The first source of funding would be its existing cash balances that, as of Dec. 31, 2011, include C$1.1 billion in cash on hand. Moreover, the company has approximately C$623.4 million in highly liquid, held-to-maturity investments that we assume could be liquidated quickly to support its capital spending plans. Finally, additional funding sources, according to Inmet, could include a proposed US$1 billion precious metals life-of-mine stream sale. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery rating analysis, see the recovery report on Inmet to be published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal following this report. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that contemporary base metals prices should support Inmet's credit measures, which are strong for the rating, with FFO generation reinforcing its liquidity in a period of extraordinarily large growth capital expenditures. We expect that a copper price of US$3.50 per pound would result in an average leverage ratio of 3x and an average FFO to debt of 25% in the next few years. We could lower the rating if large capital spending increases alter the cost profile of Cobre Panama while at the same time its producing mines encounter unexpected operational disruptions, higher costs, or weaker metals prices. In such a scenario, Inmet's financial flexibility would begin to tighten as leverage approaches 4.5x in conjunction with thinner FFO levels causing major delays to Cobre Panama's existing construction timeline. A positive rating action is unlikely during the initial stages of Cobre Panama's construction program. Ratings List Inmet Mining Corp. Ratings Assigned Corporate credit rating B+/Stable/-- Senior unsecured notes B+ Recovery rating 3