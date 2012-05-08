TEXT-S&P: LIN TV ratings unaffected by stations purchase

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Providence, R.I.-based LIN TV Corp.'s (B/Stable/--) announcement that it plans to purchase a group of TV stations owned by New Vision Television does not affect its ratings or outlook on the company. LIN entered into a definitive agreement to purchase certain broadcast and other related assets for 13 network affiliates owned by New Vision Television in eight U.S. markets, for $330.4 million and the assumption of $12 million of debt. LIN plans to fund the acquisition primarily with a $265 million unsecured bridge loan, which could later pose refinancing risk for LIN. Pro forma for the transaction, we expect LIN's debt to EBITDA (adjusted for leases, pensions, and contingent obligations) will rise slightly from its year-end 2011 level of 9.9x. However, with the influx of political advertising revenue and retransmission fees in 2012, we expect this leverage metric to drop below 8.0x by year-end. Our rating on LIN reflects our view of the company's business risk profile as "fair," based on its portfolio of TV stations in midsize markets with an EBITDA margin comparable to its peers', and its financial risk profile as "highly leveraged," with debt to EBITDA of 9.9x as of Dec. 31, 2011. According to our financial risk indicative ratios, we associate debt to EBITDA of greater than 5x with a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that shortfall funding to LIN's joint venture with NBC Universal will remain modest, and that General Electric Company will remain committed to supporting the joint venture by renewing its shortfall funding agreement with LIN, as long as the joint venture cannot service its debt on its own. The joint venture's debt, which LIN guarantees, matures in 2023. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008