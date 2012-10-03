TEXT-Fitch expects to rate Banco Pine S.A.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 3 - Fitch Ratings expects to assign Banco Pine S.A.’s (Pine) upcoming issue of Brazilian Real denominated (BRL) Letras Financeiras a National Long Term rating of ‘A+(bra)'. The amount of the second issuance will be up to BRL300 million. They will be sold in up to three series with tenors scheduled in a range from 2, 3, and 5 years. The first and second series interest payments will be made semi-annually and its principal will be paid at maturity. The interest rate will be defined by the bookbuilding and indexed to the variation of DI (Depositos Interfinanceiros) rate. The third series interest rate will also be defined in the bookbuilding and has annual interest payment with principal being paid at maturity, and its remuneration is indexed to inflation index of IPCA (Indice Nacional de Precos ao Consumidor Amplo). The net proceeds will be used by Pine for general banking purposes. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. The expected rating assigned to Banco Pine’s new Letras Financeiras corresponds to Fitch’s Long Term National Rating of ‘A+', Stable Outlook for the bank and ranks equal with other senior unsecured debt. Pine’s National Long-Term rating is driven by the bank’s strengths, which include continued diversification of its funding profile, its good asset and liability management allied with a good liquidity position which supports its consistent profitability, and strong capitalization ratios. Founded in 1997, Banco Pine is a midsized bank which focuses on the upper-middle and lower corporate segments. The bank is controlled by Noberto Pinheiro, and has been listed on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange since 2007. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)