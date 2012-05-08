FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P revises NFR Energy outlook to negative
May 8, 2012

TEXT-S&P revises NFR Energy outlook to negative

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

Overview	
     -- We are reducing our cash flow and liquidity expectations for U.S. oil 	
and gas exploration and production company NFR due to our recently lowered 	
natural gas pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014. 	
     -- We are affirming all of our ratings, including the 'B' corporate 	
credit rating, on NFR. At the same time, we are revising the outlook to 	
negative from stable.	
     -- The negative outlook reflects our reduced expectations for cash flow 	
and liquidity, and the potential that NFR may face pressure to increase oil 	
and natural gas liquids production in response to low natural gas prices.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 	
Houston-based NFR Energy LLC to negative from stable and affirmed all of its 	
ratings, including the 'B' corporate credit rating, on the company.	
	
Rationale	
The ratings on NFR Energy LLC reflect our assessment of the company's 	
"vulnerable" business risk and "aggressive" financial risk. The ratings 	
incorporate NFR's operations in the volatile oil and natural gas industry, its 	
small size and scope of operations, concentrated operations in natural gas, 	
expected near-term negative free cash flow generation, and geographic 	
concentration of its asset base. The company is owned by Nabors Industries 	
Ltd. and First Reserve Corp.	
	
NFR is a relatively small independent oil and gas exploration and production 	
company with approximately 1.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas 	
of estimated proved reserves (about 43% were proved developed as of Dec. 31, 	
2011). About 97% of the company's proved reserves are in the East Texas 	
region, which includes the Haynesville Shale and Cotton Valley formations. In 	
the near term, Standard & Poor's expects that the company will focus its 	
efforts on developing liquids production. Average daily production was about 	
121 million cubic feet equivalent (mmcfe) in 2011.	
	
NFR is highly concentrated in natural gas, which faces unfavorable supply and 	
demand dynamics in North America. Natural gas represented about 86% of the 	
company's total proved reserves at year end 2011. To help mitigate revenue 	
volatility, NFR has meaningful gas price hedges in place in 2012 and 2013. We 	
expect that the company will continue to maintain an active hedging policy to 	
help offset the impact of natural gas price volatility while it seeks to 	
expand its liquids production.	
	
The company's operating costs have improved since its inception in 2006 and 	
compare somewhat favorably with similarly-rated peers, although a shift to 	
liquids could potentially pressure its costs. Based on our 2012 pricing 	
assumptions for West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil of $85 per barrel and $2.00 	
per mBtu of U.S. Henry Hub natural gas and daily production of approximately 	
150 mmcfe and incorporating NFR's existing hedge position and capital budget 	
of $150 million, we expect total debt to EBITDA plus exploration expense 	
(EBITDAX) to remain near the current 4.1x in 2012. Our debt calculation 	
includes nearly $60 million of adjustments incorporating operating leases, 	
asset retirement obligations (AROs), and accrued interest that is not included 	
in reported debt.	
	
Liquidity	
NFR's liquidity is adequate to fund its near-term capital spending 	
requirements. Expected sources of liquidity cover forecast uses by more than 	
2x over the next 12 months. However, we believe the company could meaningfully 	
ramp up its capital spending focus to increase liquid production. As of April 	
25, 2012, the company had $160 million of borrowing availability under a $750 	
million revolving credit facility that matures in 2016 (pro forma for its 	
recently lowered $600 million borrowing base). The borrowing base will be 	
reset semiannually based on proved natural gas and oil reserves. We expect the 	
company to utilize revolver borrowings in the near term to fund its capital 	
projects. The bank facility also contains financial covenants consisting of a 	
current ratio covenant of 1x, and EBITDA coverage of interest ratio at or 	
greater than 2.5x. We expect that the company will maintain an adequate 	
covenant cushion in the near term.	
	
We believe debt maturities are manageable as there are no significant debt 	
maturities until NFR's bank loan mature.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
NFR Energy LLC published on RatingsDirect on Aug. 5, 2011. 	
	
Outlook	
The outlook is negative. We believe NFR's financial leverage will remain in 	
the mid-4x range in 2012, which is acceptable for the rating category. While 	
the company has adequate hedge positions in the near term, continued weak 	
natural gas prices could pressure the company to diversify its operations to 	
increase liquids production, likely resulting in outspending internally 	
generated cash. We would consider a downgrade if NFR faces constrained 	
liquidity, or if total debt to EBITDA exceeds 5.5x. We may revise the outlook 	
to stable if the company is able to diversify while maintaining adequate 	
liquidity. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012.	
     -- Revised Assumptions For Assigning Recovery Ratings To The Debt Of U.S. 	
Oil And Gas Exploration And Production Companies, Sept. 30, 2010.	
Ratings List	
Rating Affirmed; Outlook Revised To Negative	
                                        To                 From	
NFR Energy LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Negative/--      B/Stable/--	
	
Ratings Affirmed	
NFR Energy LLC	
NFR Energy Finance Corp.	
 Senior Unsecured                       B-                 	
  Recovery Rating                       5            	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

