TEXT-S&P rates Penske Truck Leasing notes 'BBB-'
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 6:55 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P rates Penske Truck Leasing notes 'BBB-'

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

May 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'BBB-' issue rating to the $1.75 billion senior notes due 2015 and 2017
co-issued by Reading, Pa.-based Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P. and PTL Finance
Corp. Penske Truck Leasing will use the proceeds from the offering to repay
outstanding debt it owes to General Electric Capital Corp. under the GE Capital
Credit Facility. 	
	
The ratings on Penske Truck Leasing (PTL) reflect the company's significant 	
market positions in its major businesses, full-service lease and contract 	
maintenance and commercial rental. The company has contracted most of its 	
revenues under long-term leases, which generate relatively stable cash flow, 	
even during periods of economic weakness. Partially offsetting these strengths 	
are its capital intensity, weaker margins in the logistics segment, and 	
exposure to the domestic automotive sector. Over the next few quarters, we 	
expect more stringent emissions requirements for Class 8 trucks and aging 	
truck fleets to boost demand for commercial truck rentals.	
	
We also expect gradual improvement in PTL's earnings as a result of improving 	
utilization and pricing. Following the recapitalization, we expect credit 	
metrics to remain near current levels due to the company's sizable capital 	
investment plans, resulting in funds from operations (FFO) to total debt 	
remaining about 20%. We categorize PTL's business profile as "satisfactory," 	
financial profile as "significant," and liquidity as "adequate."	
	
Given PTL's current fleet replenishment and capital expenditure plans, we 	
expect debt to increase over the next several quarters, and an upgrade is 	
unlikely in the near term. However, if the operating environment improves, we 	
could raise the ratings if FFO to total debt exceeds 30% on a sustained basis. 	
On the other hand, we could lower the ratings if credit measures fall below 	
our expectations for the ratings and FFO to total debt falls below 15% on a 	
sustained basis.	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Research Update: Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P. Rated 'BBB-', Outlook 	
Stable On Pending Recapitalization, April 26, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008	
	
RATINGS LIST	
Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.	
 Corporate credit rating                        BBB-/Stable/--	
	
Rating Assigned	
Penske Truck Leasing Co. L.P.	
PTL Finance Corp.	
 $1.75 bil. senior notes due 2015 and 2017      BBB-	
 $1 bil. sr unsec revolver                      BBB-	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

