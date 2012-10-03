FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P comments on Vanguard Natural Resources
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 9:31 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P comments on Vanguard Natural Resources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that Vanguard Natural Resources LLC is offering a $200 million add-on to the existing $350 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. This add-on will not affect our ‘B-’ rating and our ‘5’ recovery rating on the notes. This brings the new total on the unsecured notes to $550 million. The issue rating on the senior unsecured notes is one notch lower than the corporate credit rating and the recovery rating indicates our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%) recovery in the event of a payment default. For the corporate credit rating rationale, see our research update on Vanguard published June 7, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Vanguard to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report. RATINGS LIST Vanguard Natural Resources LLC Corporate credit rating B/Stable/-- $550 mil sr unsecd nts B- Recovery rating 5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.