#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 7:05 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 8 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade 	
composite spread narrowed by 4 basis points (bps) to 206 bps and the 	
speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 bp to 635 bps. By rating, the 	
'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads narrowed by 4 bps each to 141 bps, 176 bps, and 	
250 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 1 bp to 455 bps, the 'B' 	
spread narrowed by 2 bps to 681 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 3 bps to 	
1,022 bps.	
	
By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications 	
contracted by 3 bps each to 295 bps, 296 bps, and 323 bps, respectively. Banks 	
tightened by 2 bps to 315 bps and utilities contracted by 4 bps to 208 bps.	
	
The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their 	
highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its 	
one-year moving average of 202 bps, and is lower than its five-year moving 	
average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its 	
one-year moving average of 655 bps and its five-year moving average of 727 	
bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the 	
speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative 	
factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain 	
below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an 	
increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening 	
economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets.	
 	
 	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

