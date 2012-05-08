TEXT-S&P speculative-grade composite spread narrows

May 8 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread narrowed by 4 basis points (bps) to 206 bps and the speculative-grade composite spread narrowed by 1 bp to 635 bps. By rating, the 'AA', 'A', and 'BBB' spreads narrowed by 4 bps each to 141 bps, 176 bps, and 250 bps, respectively. The 'BB' spread narrowed by 1 bp to 455 bps, the 'B' spread narrowed by 2 bps to 681 bps, and the 'CCC' spread widened by 3 bps to 1,022 bps. By industry, financial institutions, industrials, and telecommunications contracted by 3 bps each to 295 bps, 296 bps, and 323 bps, respectively. Banks tightened by 2 bps to 315 bps and utilities contracted by 4 bps to 208 bps. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is higher than its one-year moving average of 202 bps, and is lower than its five-year moving average of 241 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is below its one-year moving average of 655 bps and its five-year moving average of 727 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.