FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates Telefonica Chile notes 'BBB'
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
October 3, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P rates Telefonica Chile notes 'BBB'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    
Overview
     -- Chile-based telecommunications company Telefonica Chile plans to issue 
senior unsecured notes for to $500 million.
     -- We are assigning our 'BBB' issue rating to these notes.
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on the company.
     -- The negative outlook on the company mirrors the negative outlook on 
Telefonica S.A., given its considerable control over its subsidiary's business 
strategy and financial policy. 


Rating Action
On Oct. 3, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'BBB' senior 
unsecured debt rating to Telefonica Chile S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured 
notes for up to $500 million. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' 
corporate credit rating on the company. The outlook remains negative. We 
expect the company to use net proceeds for debt refinancing and for general 
corporate purposes. 

Rationale
The ratings on Telefonica Chile reflect its position as a leading 
telecommunications provider in the low-risk and growing Chilean market, 
efficient operations, and operating support from its parent, sound 
profitability, and solid cash flow protection measures. These strengths 
mitigate the competitive pressures in the industry, the decreasing revenues 
and margins in fixed telephony, and the company's narrow geographic 
diversification. We assess Telefonica Chile's business risk profile as 
"satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "modest."

We view the company's credit quality as intertwined with that of its sister 
company, Telefonica Moviles Chile S.A. (BBB/Negative/--), because of a high 
degree of integration between the two companies. Therefore, we follow a 
consolidated approach to the rating. Spain-based Telefonica S.A. 
(BBB/Negative/A-2) owns 97.89% of Telefonica Chile and 100% of Telefonica 
Moviles Chile. Given Telefonica's considerable control over both subsidiaries' 
business strategies and financial policies, we cap their ratings by those on 
Telefonica under our parent-subsidiary links criteria. 

Telefonica Chile and Telefonica Moviles Chile are the largest fixed- and 
mobile- telephony providers, respectively, in the country. The fixed segment 
represented about 42% of consolidated revenues and 43% of EBITDA during the 12 
months ended June 30, 2012. (For the analytical purpose of this rationale, 
consolidated means aggregated figures of the two entities.) We expect the 
fixed-line business to remain vulnerable to intense competition and a 
declining trend in traditional services. The mitigating factors are the 
Telefonica Chile's offering of bundled services, some additional gains in 
broadband internet through increased penetration in the middle- and low-income 
population segments and the marketing of products with higher speeds, and the 
digital TV business segment.
We expect on a consolidated basis a low single-digit drop in revenues in 2012, 
as a result of a lower volume of fixed-line services and the comparison with 
2011 during which the company registered an extraordinary sale of cell towers, 
despite increases in other services. However, we expect a single-digit revenue 
growth in 2013 due to continued growth in fixed broadband, digital TV, and 
data transmission segments. In the mobile business, we expect competitive 
pressures to be offset by an improvement in product mix with a higher 
participation of mobile broadband due to higher demand for data. Telefonica 
Moviles Chile was awarded 4G spectrum of 40 Mghz, which will facilitate the 
deployment of LTE in the near future, permitting higher data transmission 
speeds. In 2014, revenues will weaken due to the expected 50%-80% drop in 
mobile termination rates. 

Standard & Poor's expects consolidated EBITDA margins to remain at about 37%. 
Margins have decreased as a result of higher expenses to facilitate the 
implementation of number portability and increased competition. Annual 
consolidated EBITDA should be in the CLP600 billion - CLP650 billion for the 
next two years: CLP200 billion - CLP260 billion in the fixed segment and 
CLP350 billion - CLP400 billion in the mobile business. 

Cash generation should remain sound in the next three years despite the 
consolidated company's relatively high capital expenditures and expected high 
dividend distributions.  Nevertheless, the consolidated company has a flexible 
dividend policy, relatively low maintenance capex levels, and enjoys a 
manageable debt maturity schedule and good access to credit markets. 

During the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the consolidated company posted 
consolidated funds from operations (FFO) to consolidated debt of 74.6%, 
consolidated debt to consolidated EBITDA of 1.2x, and consolidated EBITDA 
interest coverage of 15.5x. In the fixed segment, FFO to debt was 62.6%, debt 
to EBITDA of 1.5x, and EBITDA interest coverage of 15.1x. We expect a slight 
deterioration in consolidated credit metrics due to Telefonica Chile's new 
debt issuance which will be on the balance sheet until 2013 and 2014 debt 
maturities approach. However, its credit metrics would remain in line with a 
modest financial profile, with debt to EBITDA of 1.5x, FFO to debt of 61.4%, 
and EBITDA interest coverage of 12.9x in 2012 and 1.3x, 66.7%, and 12.5x, 
respectively, in 2013.

Liquidity
We consider the consolidated company has "adequate" liquidity, under our 
criteria. We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by at least 
1.5x for the next two years, sources to continue to exceeding uses even if 
EBITDA declines by 20%.

We expect on a consolidated basis sources of liquidity will include cash of 
CLP142 billion, as of June 30, 2012, FFO of more than CLP500 billion in the 
next 12 months, and approximately CLP200-250 billion from the recent debt 
issuance. Cash uses during the next 12 months will likely include working 
capital and capital investments of about CLP400-450 billion that will be 
mainly used to increase the consolidated company's network capacity and deploy 
fiber and LTE, debt maturities of about CLP130 billion, and expected dividend 
payments in the range of CLP200 billion - CLP300 billion. We believe the 
company's financial flexibility will allow it to lower its capital 
expenditures and dividend payments under a stress scenario.  

Our liquidity analysis incorporates qualitative factors, including our view 
that the consolidated company has sound banking relationships, access to local 
and international capital markets and overall prudent financial risk 
management. 

The consolidated company is in compliance with the financial covenants under 
its term loan as of June 30, 2012. We expect that the consolidated company 
will maintain an ample cushion under its covenants in 2012.

Outlook
The outlook is negative. The outlook mirrors the negative outlook on 
Telefonica S.A., given the considerable control it exercises over Telefonica 
Chile's business strategy and financial policy. We could lower the ratings if 
the consolidated company's financial policy becomes more aggressive, causing 
debt to increase and coverage metrics to deteriorate to a consolidated 
adjusted gross debt to EBITDA in excess of 2.0x, or if we downgrade the 
parent. A revision of the outlook to stable would depend upon a similar 
revision of the outlook on its parent company, coupled with Telefonica Chile's 
ability to maintain stable financial indicators in the next 12 months.


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, Sept. 18, 2012 
     -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global 
Telecommunication, Cable, And Satellite Broadcast Industry, Jan. 27, 2009 
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008


Ratings List
New Rating

Telefonica Chile S.A.
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB                

Ratings Affirmed

Telefonica Chile S.A.
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB/Negative/--    

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.