#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 7:25 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P revises BICRA n Uruguay to group '7' from '8'

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

OVERVIEW	
     -- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on 	
Uruguay after the sovereign's upgrade.	
     -- We are revising our BICRA on Uruguay to group '7' from '8'.	
     -- We are also revising our economic risk score to '6' from '7' and the 	
industry risk score to '7' from '8'.	
	
	
BICRA ACTION	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its Banking 	
Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Oriental Republic of Uruguay 	
to group '7' from '8'. We also revised the economic risk score to '6' from '7' 	
and the industry risk score to '7' from '8'.	
	
RATIONALE	
We have reviewed the banking sector of Uruguay (BBB-/Positive/A-3) following 	
its April 3 upgrade. We rank Uruguay in BICRA group '7' along with countries 	
such as Russia, El Salvador, Portugal, and Ireland.  	
	
Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and 	
compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated 	
and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or 	
engage in both activities. The analysis covers the entire financial system of 	
a country while considering the relationship of the banking industry to the 	
financial system as a whole. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, 	
ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk 	
(group 10). The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis -- "economic risk" 	
and "industry risk" - on which the Uruguay scores '6' and '7', respectively. 	
	
Our economic risk score of '6' reflects our opinion that Uruguay has 	
"intermediate risk" in terms of "economic resilience" and "economic 	
imbalances," and "very high risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as 	
our criteria defines those terms.	
	
Rapid economic growth, combined with prudent macroeconomic policies and 	
greater political consolidation and consensus, has helped reduce many of 	
Uruguay's historical vulnerabilities. We think Uruguay is now in a better 	
position to overcome external shocks, as it demonstrated during the recent 	
global economic and financial crisis. However, monetary flexibility remains 	
limited mainly because of a still high dollarization and a low level of 	
financial intermediation (domestic credit represents 23.2% of GDP). 	
	
Uruguay is going through an expansionary phase; however, our assessment of 	
"intermediate risk" of "economic imbalances" reflects absence of feasible 	
distortions arising from asset-price bubbles or imbalances in the sovereign's 	
external position. Private-sector leverage has not increased and real 	
residential prices have had moderate growth (8.75% average during past four 	
years). Although Uruguay continues to have current account deficits (1.65% of 	
GDP average during past four years), FDI inflows, instead of debt, finance 	
them, and we believe that the banking industry's vulnerability to current 	
account deficits and the country's external position is limited. Furthermore, 	
the government has managed to reduce its external debt, and its active 	
liability management has helped reduce the impact of changing market 	
conditions on debt stock. 	
	
Our score of "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy" is mainly due to 	
the financial system's still high dollarization, with loans in foreign 	
currency representing 52% of total loans, and limited private-sector debt 	
capacity, as indicated by the low GDP per capita of $13,636. We believe that 	
the high level of dollarization poses a significant risk to the banking sector 	
since income is based on local currency and a significant devaluation 	
deteriorates the payment capacity. Payment culture and rule of law are 	
stronger than in other Latin American countries and we classify them as "at 	
least moderately strong."	
	
Our industry risk score for Uruguay is '7'. This reflects a "high-risk" 	
assessment of institutional framework and competitive dynamics and a "very 	
high-risk" assessment of system-wide funding.	
	
Banking regulation is approaching international standards, although the 	
implementation of Basel II is delayed. Bank supervision still has challenges 	
to overcome and the high dollarization indicates some weaknesses in 	
regulation. The weak regulatory track record, as evidenced by 2002 financial 	
crisis, also compromises the institutional framework. Partly mitigating this 	
is the central bank's greater information transparency. 	
	
The financial system's moderate "risk appetite" reflects a prolonged good 	
profitability and the lack of use of risky products. Banking sector is 	
consolidated and stable: The government-owned banks account for about 46% of 	
the system's total assets and the remainder is comprised of 11 international 	
private banks. Although there is no significant nonbanking competition, we 	
think that the large presence of government-owned banks can create distortions 	
in the market.	
	
Although the main source of funding of the banking system is customer 	
deposits, significant deposit withdrawals in the past lead us to regard 	
deposits as an unstable funding source in Uruguay. It is hard to assess if 	
confidence in the banking system has improved, but we believe that history of 	
withdrawals will be repeated if another financial crisis was to arise. 	
Currently, almost 85% of deposits are demand deposits and nonresident deposits 	
still represent 15% of total deposits. The domestic capital market is narrow 	
because of the economy's small size, limiting the availability of diversified 	
funding sources.	
	
We classify the Uruguayan government as "support uncertain" towards domestic 	
banking. We believe that the government has a poor track record of 	
anticipating crises and providing enough support to reduce instability in the 	
banking sector during turmoil periods.	
	
	
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH 	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Update: May 2012, May 2, 2012	
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 	
Nov. 9, 2011	
	
	
Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the 	
world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, 	
Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure 	
and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with 	
information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial 	
decisions.

