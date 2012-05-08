TEXT-S&P revises BICRA n Uruguay to group '7' from '8'

OVERVIEW -- We are reviewing our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment on Uruguay after the sovereign's upgrade. -- We are revising our BICRA on Uruguay to group '7' from '8'. -- We are also revising our economic risk score to '6' from '7' and the industry risk score to '7' from '8'. BICRA ACTION On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) on the Oriental Republic of Uruguay to group '7' from '8'. We also revised the economic risk score to '6' from '7' and the industry risk score to '7' from '8'. RATIONALE We have reviewed the banking sector of Uruguay (BBB-/Positive/A-3) following its April 3 upgrade. We rank Uruguay in BICRA group '7' along with countries such as Russia, El Salvador, Portugal, and Ireland. Our criteria define the BICRA framework as one "designed to evaluate and compare global banking systems." A BICRA analysis for a country covers rated and unrated financial institutions that take deposits, extend credit, or engage in both activities. The analysis covers the entire financial system of a country while considering the relationship of the banking industry to the financial system as a whole. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group 1) to the highest-risk (group 10). The BICRA comprises two main areas of analysis -- "economic risk" and "industry risk" - on which the Uruguay scores '6' and '7', respectively. Our economic risk score of '6' reflects our opinion that Uruguay has "intermediate risk" in terms of "economic resilience" and "economic imbalances," and "very high risk" in terms of "credit risk in the economy," as our criteria defines those terms. Rapid economic growth, combined with prudent macroeconomic policies and greater political consolidation and consensus, has helped reduce many of Uruguay's historical vulnerabilities. We think Uruguay is now in a better position to overcome external shocks, as it demonstrated during the recent global economic and financial crisis. However, monetary flexibility remains limited mainly because of a still high dollarization and a low level of financial intermediation (domestic credit represents 23.2% of GDP). Uruguay is going through an expansionary phase; however, our assessment of "intermediate risk" of "economic imbalances" reflects absence of feasible distortions arising from asset-price bubbles or imbalances in the sovereign's external position. Private-sector leverage has not increased and real residential prices have had moderate growth (8.75% average during past four years). Although Uruguay continues to have current account deficits (1.65% of GDP average during past four years), FDI inflows, instead of debt, finance them, and we believe that the banking industry's vulnerability to current account deficits and the country's external position is limited. Furthermore, the government has managed to reduce its external debt, and its active liability management has helped reduce the impact of changing market conditions on debt stock. Our score of "very high risk" in "credit risk in the economy" is mainly due to the financial system's still high dollarization, with loans in foreign currency representing 52% of total loans, and limited private-sector debt capacity, as indicated by the low GDP per capita of $13,636. We believe that the high level of dollarization poses a significant risk to the banking sector since income is based on local currency and a significant devaluation deteriorates the payment capacity. Payment culture and rule of law are stronger than in other Latin American countries and we classify them as "at least moderately strong." Our industry risk score for Uruguay is '7'. This reflects a "high-risk" assessment of institutional framework and competitive dynamics and a "very high-risk" assessment of system-wide funding. Banking regulation is approaching international standards, although the implementation of Basel II is delayed. Bank supervision still has challenges to overcome and the high dollarization indicates some weaknesses in regulation. The weak regulatory track record, as evidenced by 2002 financial crisis, also compromises the institutional framework. Partly mitigating this is the central bank's greater information transparency. The financial system's moderate "risk appetite" reflects a prolonged good profitability and the lack of use of risky products. Banking sector is consolidated and stable: The government-owned banks account for about 46% of the system's total assets and the remainder is comprised of 11 international private banks. Although there is no significant nonbanking competition, we think that the large presence of government-owned banks can create distortions in the market. Although the main source of funding of the banking system is customer deposits, significant deposit withdrawals in the past lead us to regard deposits as an unstable funding source in Uruguay. It is hard to assess if confidence in the banking system has improved, but we believe that history of withdrawals will be repeated if another financial crisis was to arise. Currently, almost 85% of deposits are demand deposits and nonresident deposits still represent 15% of total deposits. The domestic capital market is narrow because of the economy's small size, limiting the availability of diversified funding sources. We classify the Uruguayan government as "support uncertain" towards domestic banking. We believe that the government has a poor track record of anticipating crises and providing enough support to reduce instability in the banking sector during turmoil periods.