TEXT-Fitch on 2011 median ratios for U.S. private colleges, universities

May 8 - Fitch Ratings has published a report on 2011 Median Ratios for U.S. Private Colleges and Universities. Simultaneously, Fitch has published a report on 2011 Median Ratios for U.S. Public Colleges and Universities. Fitch will host a teleconference on Thursday, May 10 at 2pm EDT to discuss highlights of its report, now available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The discussion will be led by Joanne Ferrigan, Director; Angela Guerrero, Associate Director; and Douglas Kilcommons, Managing Director. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. To participate in the teleconference, interested parties should call 877-467-8597 (domestic) or 706-643-6296 (international) five minutes prior to the 2pm EDT start time and give the conference ID# '77904683'. A replay of the teleconference will be available starting two hours after the teleconference is completed and will be available until June 7th, close of business. To listen to the teleconference replay, participants should call 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international). The conference ID number for the replay is '77904683'. The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Contact: Joanne Ferrigan Director +1-212-908-1723 Fitch, Inc One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Angela Guerrero Associate Director +1-212-908-0259 Douglas J. Kilcommons Managing Director +1-212-908-0259 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --2011 Median Ratios for U.S. Private Colleges and Universities; --2011 Median Ratios for U.S. Public Colleges and Universities; --U.S. College and University Rating Criteria Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2011 Median Ratios for U.S. Private Colleges and Universities U.S. College and University Rating Criteria