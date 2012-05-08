TEXT-S&P revises RAAM Global Energy outlook to negative

Overview -- Standard & Poor's recently lowered its natural gas pricing assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014. -- Based on these updated price assumptions, we expect cash flows and liquidity will weaken in 2012 and 2013 for U.S.-based RAAM Global Energy. -- As a result, we are revising our outlook on the company to negative from stable. -- The negative outlook reflects the company's "less-than-adequate" liquidity and the potential for it to weaken further. Rating Action On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on RAAM Global Energy Co. to negative from stable and affirmed the 'B-' corporate credit rating. Rationale The outlook revision on RAAM reflects our expectation that the company's liquidity will weaken as a result of depressed natural gas prices (under our revised price assumptions) and its aggressive capital spending program of $177 million in 2012 to develop its onshore oil properties. We expect the company to face funding issues in 2013 if weak natural gas prices persist. Standard & Poor's ratings on Lexington, Ky.-based exploration and production (E&P) company RAAM Global Energy Co. (RAAM) reflect its limited and small reserve base, low production, very short reserve life, meaningful exposure to weak natural gas prices, and less than adequate liquidity (based on our criteria), owing to the company's expected high level of capital expenditures. In addition, the ratings incorporate the company's position as an E&P company operating primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, in a highly cyclical, capital-intensive, and intensely competitive industry. The ratings also reflect the company's relatively low leverage and satisfactory credit metrics. As of Dec. 31, 2011, RAAM had about $230 million of debt, including our standard adjustments for operating leases and asset retirement obligations. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had a relatively small proven reserve base of 141 billion cubic feet equivalent (bcfe) (although reserves did grow by 25% from 2010), and production was about 66 million cubic feet equivalent per day (mmcfe/d) for the year ended Dec. 30, 2011. Natural gas accounted for about 45% and 73% of the company's reserves and production, respectively. We expect the company's production mix to remain relatively unchanged in 2012, with about 70% production from natural gas. Net production in 2011 increased 6% from the prior year due to successful drilling and completion of onshore wells in Texas and offshore wells in Louisiana. Almost 73% of the production is from the company's offshore assets: Breton Sound 53 field, and fields on the outer continental shelf (in federal waters). The remaining production is from onshore conventional plays on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. For 2012, the company plans to increase its production through its onshore assets and the Breton Sound field. The company's projected capital expenditure budget for 2012 is about $177 million, a 22% decrease from 2011, the majority of which has been allocated to onshore oil and natural gas liquids plays. The company's reserve life is relatively low, at six years, with its proved developed reserve life at a very short 3.7 years. The short reserve life is somewhat typical of companies operating in the Gulf of Mexico, given the steep decline curves. The cost structure of the company is relatively high, with the company's production costs (lease operating expenses and general and administrative) averaging about $2.67 per mcfe for the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, and unlevered costs (production costs plus depreciation and amortization) at about $3.91 per mcfe for the same period. These costs have fallen somewhat from December 2010 figures as a result of higher production levels. We believe the company has had some success in the Gulf of Mexico (Breton Sound 53 field) and onshore Texas (Jasper County), and we believe the company should be successful at increasing its reserves and replacing production. All-in reserve replacement for 2011 improved to 217% from 62% in 2010, as the company increased reserves from new wells starting to be developed in 2011. The poor reserve replacement during 2010 was primarily a function of the company's concentration in the Gulf of Mexico and the significant slowdown in drilling during 2010 as a result of the Macondo oil spill. RAAM has historically benefitted from its strong hedge book. In February 2012, the company monetized the majority of its natural gas hedges for $23 million and replaced the gas hedges with gas derivative swaps in the same volume, but at the current market prices. As of March 31, 2012, the company had hedges in place for approximately 76% of its projected oil and natural gas for 2012, 55% of its projected oil and natural gas sales for 2013, and 43% of projected oil and natural gas sales for 2014. Under Standard & Poor's price assumptions of $2.00/mmBtu Henry Hub natural gas and $85/bbl West Texas Intermediate crude oil, and our assumption of flat production levels in 2012, we expect the company's EBITDA for 2012 to approximate $90 million, which is insufficient to cover capital spending of $177 million and interest of $26 million. We expect negative free operating cash flow in the range of $100 million to 120 million, resulting in an increase in debt (as measured by debt to EBITDAX [EBITDA before exploration expenses]) to about 3.3x for 2012. On Dec. 31, 2011, debt to EBITDAX was 1.7x, compared with 1.2x in the prior year. Debt levels were higher at the end of 2011 because the company issued additional debt during the year to partly fund higher capital expenditures. Liquidity Our current assessment of the company's liquidity is less than adequate. Relevant aspects of RAAM's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- Cash sources include existing cash balances of $52.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, internally generated funds from operations of $62 million, $23 million from the monetization of hedges, and full availability under the company's $62.5 million revolving credit facility. -- We expect cash uses to comprise primarily capital expenditures of about $177 million for 2012 and dividends of about $6 million. Although RAAM could reduce capital expenditures to shore up liquidity, we believe that would be difficult, because the majority of its budget has been allocated to onshore oil and NGL projects. Therefore, any reduction in capital spending would limit the company's projected oil production growth. -- We estimate sources of liquidity will cover uses by only 1 to 1.1x in 2012 and less than 1x for 2013. -- The revolving facility has a minimum current ratio covenant of 1x, and a minimum interest coverage ratio covenant of 2.5x. The company was in compliance with covenants for the period ended Dec. 31, 2011, and we expect the company to be in compliance for 2012. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on RAAM Global Energy Co., published on RatingsDirect on June 27, 2011. Outlook The outlook is negative, reflecting our expectation that lower natural gas prices will weaken the company's cash flow and liquidity. We could lower the rating if liquidity drops below $50 million. We could revise the outlook to stable if the company is able to strengthen its liquidity position and improve its cash flows, although we deem it unlikely the company would reduce its capital spending due to its desire to grow onshore oil and liquids volumes. Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From RAAM Global Energy Co. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B-/Stable/-- Ratings Affirmed; Recovery Rating Unchanged RAAM Global Energy Co. Senior Secured Local Currency B Recovery Rating 2