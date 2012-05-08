FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P cuts Comstock Resources to 'B'
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 8:00 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P cuts Comstock Resources to 'B'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

Overview	
     -- On April 18, 2012, Standard & Poor's lowered its natural gas pricing 	
assumptions for 2012, 2013, and 2014.	
     -- This reduced our liquidity, cash flow, and profitability estimates for 	
U.S.-based exploration and production company Comstock Resources.	
     -- As a result, we are lowering our corporate credit rating on Comstock 	
to 'B' and our rating on its senior unsecured debt to 'B-'.	
     -- Our negative outlook reflects the company's "less-than-adequate" 	
liquidity and weaker credit measures for 2012 and beyond.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate 	
credit rating on Frisco, Texas-based Comstock Resources Inc. to 'B' from 'B+'. 	
The outlook is negative.	
	
We also lowered our issue rating on the company's senior unsecured debt to 	
'B-' from 'B'. The recovery rating remains '5', indicating our expectation of 	
modest (10% to 30%) recovery for bondholders in the event of a payment default.	
	
Rationale	
The downgrade follows our recent reduction of our natural gas price 	
assumptions and Comstock's weakened liquidity. Natural gas constituted about 	
85% of Comstock's production and reserves in 2011. Although the company is 	
increasing its oil-related production, the shift to liquids-based production 	
takes time and requires substantial capital outlays. Falling natural gas 	
prices and the company's lack of natural gas hedges have further weakened 	
credit measures and liquidity during the company's transition to higher oil 	
production.  	
	
The ratings on Comstock reflect the company's "vulnerable" business risk and 	
"aggressive" financial risk. We expect that natural gas prices will remain 	
weak over the next one to two years, which will pressure the company's 	
profitability while it shifts capital to oil projects. In addition, we expect 	
Comstock's liquidity to weaken considerably by the end of 2012, based on our 	
estimate that the company will outspend operating cash flows in 2012, assuming 	
it spends the full $458 million in its capital expenditure budget--all 	
allocated to oil projects. Our liquidity analysis incorporates proceeds from 	
recent asset sales ($123 million). Additional factors that we incorporate in 	
the rating are Comstock's small, geographically concentrated reserve base, 	
competitive cost structure, and experienced management team.	
	
Comstock is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company that 	
operates primarily onshore in Texas and Louisiana. As of year-end 2011, the 	
company's proven reserve base was relatively small at about 1.3 trillion cubic 	
feet equivalent (tcfe) and weighted toward natural gas (85%). After focusing 	
for the past several years on leasing and developing its Haynesville Shale 	
natural gas play, Comstock began shifting its resources to oil in 2010. It now 	
holds 28,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford shale, and in late 2011, the company 	
made a sizable, debt-financed acquisition in the Permian Basin (55,000 net 	
acres). As a result, the company's proven reserve base is now 15% oil, up from 	
2% at the end of 2010, and average first-quarter 2012 production was roughly 	
12% oil and natural gas liquids. We estimate total liquids production in 2012 	
will constitute 15% of total production.	
	
Although Comstock's cost structure is competitive due to efficiencies gained 	
in the Haynesville shale, costs are likely to rise as the company shifts to 	
higher-cost oil production. Despite the increasing oil revenues, we expect 	
Comstock's profitability to be weak this year because of depressed natural gas 	
prices, the company's lack of natural gas hedges, and the increased costs 	
associated with establishing new operations in the Permian Basin. We estimate 	
that Comstock's EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes, excluding 	
stock-based compensation and exploration expense) per mcfe of production was 	
$0.50 in 2011 and will likely be negative in 2012, although operating income 	
should improve in 2013 as oil production ramps up.	
	
We classify Comstock's financial risk as "aggressive." As of Dec. 31, 2011, 	
Comstock had adjusted debt of $1.2 billion, including our analytical 	
adjustments for operating leases and asset retirement obligations. Adjusted 	
debt to EBITDA plus exploration expense (EBITDAX) was an aggressive 3.7x as of 	
year-end 2011, up from 2.1x at year-end 2010. The weakening in credit metrics 	
primarily reflects significant cash outflows funded through borrowings, to 	
support the company's drilling program and acquisitions, in order to increase 	
its production of oil over the next couple of years. We are projecting about 	
5% production growth in 2012 (all the result of higher oil volumes), to about 	
274 MMcfe/day. Therefore, based on our price assumptions of $2.00 per million 	
British thermal unit (mmbtu) Henry Hub natural gas and $85 per barrel (bbl) 	
West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil, we project EBITDAX of $310 million, 	
which would result in debt to EBITDAX of more than 4x at year-end 2012. For 	
2013, we are projecting overall production to decline by 10%-15% to 240 	
MMcfe/day, although oil volumes should increase by 35%, resulting in an 	
EBITDAX of $395 million based on our price assumptions of $2.75/mmbtu Henry 	
Hub natural gas and $80/bbl WTI crude oil. This would result in debt to 	
EBITDAX improving to the mid-3x level. 	
	
Liquidity	
We assess Comstock's liquidity as "less than adequate." Key elements of our 	
liquidity analysis include:	
     -- As of March 31, 2012, Comstock had about $66 million in liquidity, 	
consisting of $3.75 million in cash, $17.2 million in Stone Energy Corp. 	
stock, and about $45 million available under its $655 million borrowing base. 	
     -- Subsequent to the quarter-end, Comstock completed asset sales and 	
received proceeds of $123 million.  	
     -- Capital spending of $458 million in 2012 will likely exceed cash flows 	
from operations by $215 million in 2012, under our pricing assumptions. We 	
estimate the company will fund the gap with asset sales ($123 million), the 	
sale of Stone Energy stock ($38 million monetized to date, $17 million 	
remaining) and drawing down its credit facility.  	
     -- At the end of 2012, we estimate liquidity will be just $22 million, 	
consisting of about $3.75 million in cash and $18 million available under the 	
company's borrowing base. The company is currently contemplating tapping the 	
bond markets to term out some of its bank debt. 	
     -- While Comstock could reduce capital expenditures to shore up 	
liquidity, we believe that would be difficult because it has allocated nearly 	
100% of its budget to oil projects. Therefore, any reduction in capex would 	
limit the company's projected oil production growth.	
     -- Over the next 12 months, we expect the company to remain in compliance 	
with the revolving credit facility's financial covenants, which require 	
Comstock to maintain a debt to EBITDAX ratio of less than 4.5x and a current 	
ratio of at least 0.9x.	
     -- Comstock has indicated it is exploring potential joint venture 	
opportunities in the Eagle Ford shale that, if executed, could bolster 	
liquidity.  	
     -- Comstock has no near-term maturities of long-term debt.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the detailed recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Comstock 	
published March 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect. 	
	
Outlook	
The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's credit measures will 	
deteriorate and liquidity will tighten over the next 12 months, due to weak 	
natural gas prices and the company's lack of hedges. The outlook also reflects 	
uncertainty regarding production growth and costs in a new operating area for 	
Comstock (the Permian Basin).	
	
We could lower our rating if the company is unsuccessful in raising capital 	
and liquidity falls to less than $100 million or debt to EBITDAX exceeds 5x 	
for a sustained period. This would most likely occur as a result of oil 	
production not ramping up as expected or a reduced borrowing base. We could 	
revise the outlook to stable if liquidity exceeds $300 million, likely because 	
of an increased borrowing base or additional asset sales, and we project the 	
company will not significantly draw down liquidity.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Standard & Poor's Lowers Its U.S. Natural Gas Price Assumptions; Oil 	
Price Assumptions Are Unchanged, April 18, 2012	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 	
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Downgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Comstock Resources Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B/Negative/--      B+/Negative/--	
 Senior unsecured                       B-                 B	
   Recovery rating                      5                  5

