FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch: Liikanen proposals could address underestimated losses
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: Liikanen proposals could address underestimated losses

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Oct 4 - Proposals from a committee of EU experts on capital requirements for
trading assets and real-estate lending could help address the under-estimation
of potential losses in these areas, Fitch Ratings says.

The group's report on banking sector reform found that capital requirements for 
trading book risks suffer from model risk and measurement errors, among them 
tail and systemic risks. The group, which was led by Bank of Finland governor 
Erkki Liikanen, argued in favour of an extra, non-risk based, capital buffer 
requirement for all trading-book assets.

Our research indicates that higher capital requirements are warranted for the 
trading book as current Value at Risk models do not account for extreme market 
volatility. The proposal by the Basel Committee that expected shortfall replace 
VaR will address this issue to some extent. But VaR is needed to calculate 
expected shortfall, so differences in VaR methodology, model variable 
assumptions, and dissimilar historical data sets present significant challenges 
for meaningful comparisons of reported numbers. As a result of these limitations
and discrepancies, Fitch uses a conservative internal approach to measuring VaR 
- particularly stressed VaR.

The addition of more buffer capital would have to be done with caution as it 
would come on top of several other new requirements, including the 
counter-cyclical capital buffer, the capital conservation buffer and, for some 
banks the Systemically Important Financial Institutions, or SIFI, capital 
buffer. Excessive or misaligned capital charges could reduce financial 
institution participation - and therefore liquidity - in important financial 
markets and distort capital and resource allocation in economically inefficient 
ways. It could also discourage institutions from participating in certain 
profitable activities that provide income stream diversification; and render 
regulatory risk estimates and models irrelevant for internal risk management 
purposes.

On real estate lending, the Liikanen group argues that current levels of 
risk-weighted assets  based on banks' internal models and historical loss data 
tend to be low compared to the losses incurred in past real-estate crises. The 
group suggests that the capital adequacy framework include sufficient safeguards
against substantial property market stress via - for example - robust floors on 
the RWAs calculated using internal models.

We agree that current RWAs are highly variable across institutions and can be 
inadequate for real-estate lending. Several inconsistencies in internal, 
model-based, capital estimates - particularly in retail real estate - have 
emerged and we have been considering measures to account for these, including 
the introduction of a loss given default floor specifically for mortgage 
exposures.


The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market 
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. 
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.