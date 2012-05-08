FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 8, 2012 / 9:15 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P raises Reichhold Industries rating to 'B-' from 'D'

Reuters Staff

9 Min Read

May 8 - Overview	
     -- U.S.-based chemical company Reichhold Industries Inc. has completed 	
the exchange of its outstanding unsecured notes due 2014 for new secured notes 	
due 2017, following its failure to make the interest payment on the exchanged 	
notes on Feb. 15, 2012.	
     -- We are raising our corporate credit rating on Reichhold to 'B-' from 	
'D'. 	
     -- We are also assigning our 'CCC+' issue rating and '5' recovery rating 	
to the company's senior secured notes, issued as part of the exchange.	
     -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that operating results 	
are likely to improve in 2012 and that the company's increased financial 	
flexibility following the exchange offer will support adequate liquidity.	
	
Rating Action	
On May 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its rating on 	
Durham, N.C.-based Reichhold Industries Inc. to 'B-' from 'D'. The outlook is 	
stable. At the same time, we assigned our 'CCC+' issue-level rating to 	
Reichhold's $206.6 million senior secured notes due 2017, with a recovery 	
rating of '5', indicating our expectation for a modest (10% to 30%) recovery 	
in the event of a payment default. 	
	
Rationale	
The upgrade reflects our reassessment of Reichhold's credit profile following 	
the completion of the exchange offer. While the exchange did not reduce 	
leverage, the payment-in-kind (PIK) feature of the newly issued notes 	
increases the company's financial flexibility and cash flow. However, the 	
company remains highly leveraged, and we expect reported debt to increase over 	
the next two years as a result of the PIK interest payments. Nevertheless, we 	
believe Reichhold's operating performance will improve over the next year, as 	
key transportation and construction end markets gradually recover and the 	
company benefits from recent cost cuts.	
	
Reichhold produces unsaturated polyester resins used for composite 	
applications and resins used for coatings by architectural and industrial 	
customers. The company has low EBITDA margins, exposure to cyclical 	
end-markets, and high leverage, somewhat offset by its established market 	
positions in its resins product lines and some geographic diversity of sales. 	
We characterize Reichhold's business risk profile as "vulnerable" and its 	
financial risk profile as "highly leveraged."	
	
Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect Reichhold's credit metrics to 	
improve somewhat, but remain highly leveraged, over the next 12 months. 	
Underlying our assumptions are gradually improving end markets in 	
transportation and construction. We believe volumes in North America will 	
recover more quickly than those in Europe, which should remain soft through 	
most of 2012. The improvements should lead to about 4%-5% annual revenue 	
growth for 2012 and 2013. EBITDA margins should also improve, to about 4%-5%, 	
as the company benefits from cost reductions and improved pricing. Our 	
forecast assumes that the company will elect not to pay cash interest through 	
2013.	
	
Following the exchange offering, we expect the company's funds from operations 	
(FFO) to debt (adjusted for unfunded pension obligations, capitalized 	
operating leases, and environmental reserves) ratio to improve to about 10% 	
from almost 0 as of Dec. 31, 2011. Based on our scenario forecasts, we believe 	
this ratio will remain in the 10% to 12% range over the next 12 to 18 months, 	
based on expected gradual economic recovery, increased international 	
investments (particularly in China), and various cost reductions. Although we 	
expect cash flow to be slightly negative in 2012, this represents an 	
improvement from more significantly negative levels in recent quarters. 	
Despite our expectation for EBITDA growth, leverage should remain above 6x 	
through 2013, as a result of PIK interest adding to debt.	
	
Reichhold's business risk profile reflects the company's limited breadth of 	
its primary product lines, its subpar operating margins, the vulnerability of 	
its operating results to raw material cost increases, and pricing pressures in 	
a fragmented, competitive environment. Although operating margins should 	
remain low relative to peers, we expect raw material pressures to moderate, 	
allowing Reichhold to improve its pricing position. We believe the company's 	
diverse customer base, long-standing customer relationships, global production 	
footprint, and new products should help sustain its competitive positions. The 	
company also benefits from geographic diversity of sales, with roughly 60% 	
generated outside North America. 	
	
About 75% of sales and operating income comes from the composites segment, 	
where product substitution for traditional materials (such as wood, steel, or 	
aluminum) in various applications is a key long-term demand factor. We expect 	
international sales to support a modest improvement in overall results because 	
of the company's focus on faster-growth regions such as Brazil, India, China, 	
Mexico, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. About 25% of consolidated sales and 	
operating income comes from the coatings segment, which produces resins for 	
paints, stains, and other coatings, mostly for North American markets. Despite 	
our expectation for gradual end-market recovery, demand in both segments is 	
subject to a high degree of cyclicality.	
	
Liquidity	
We characterize Reichhold's liquidity as "adequate," and expect cash sources 	
to more than cover cash needs over the next two years. As of the close of the 	
note exchange, we expect the company to have about $30 million in cash and 	
about $10 million available under its asset-based revolving credit facility.	
	
Our assessment of Reichhold's liquidity profile incorporates the following 	
expectations and assumptions:	
	
     -- We expect the company will elect PIK interest for the next two years.	
     -- We expect cash sources of liquidity to will exceed uses by 1.2x or 	
more over the next two years.	
     -- We believe the company has sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to 	
fall by 15% without the company breaching its fixed charge covenants.	
     -- However, we do not believe the company has the capacity to absorb 	
high-impact, low-probability events without the need for further refinancing.	
	
Debt maturities have improved as a result of the exchange, with the new notes 	
not maturing until 2017. We expect debt maturities, environmental obligations, 	
and pension obligations to be manageable.	
	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see our upcoming recovery report on 	
Reichhold, to be published on RatingsDirect.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the liquidity and cash flow 	
benefits of the exchange and gradually improving operating results should 	
support credit metrics in line with the rating over the next two years. We 	
believe the exchange should allow Reichhold sufficient flexibility to improve 	
operations and benefit from recovery in its key end-markets.	
	
We could lower the ratings if demand volume softens and raw material input 	
costs rise significantly. Based on our scenario forecasts, this could lead to 	
flat or moderately negative revenue growth and EBITDA margins less than 2%, 	
with Reichhold's FFO to debt ratio dropping below 5%. In this scenario, 	
liquidity could become strained, with cash sources not likely to cover cash 	
needs.	
	
We could raise ratings over the next year if favorable trends in operating 	
performance indicate that Reichhold could maintain an improved financial 	
profile once it begins paying cash interest on the new notes. If the company's 	
sales increase about 7% annually, with EBITDA margins of at least 5%, we 	
believe the company could maintain adequate liquidity and show evidence of 	
sustainable positive free cash flow generation. If this were to occur, we 	
could consider an upgrade.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 	
     -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, 	
May 27, 2009	
     -- Key Credit Factors: Business and Financial Risks In The Commodity And 	
Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008	
	
Ratings List	
Upgraded	
                                        To                 From	
Reichhold Industries Inc.	
 Corporate credit rating                B-/Stable/--       D/--	
	
Ratings Assigned	
 $207.6 mil sr unsec notes due 2017     CCC+	
  Recovery Rating                       5	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

