TEXT-S&P on global banking risks
October 4, 2012 / 2:51 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P on global banking risks

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
    Oct 4 - Four years after the default of Lehman Brothers, the world's banking
industry is still clouded with uncertainty, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
said today.

The global economic recovery remains precarious, and the eurozone has fallen 
back into recession. New banking rules and regulations are in the works and 
investors remain wary of taking on bank-related risks. Banks are still in 
restructuring mode, with some on government and central bank life support, 
especially those in Western Europe. It is premature to conclude that there 
will be a new world order in banking anytime soon. 

"The main risks to global banking in our view are located in three areas of 
the world, but their effects are intertwined: resolution of the eurozone 
crisis, the direction of the U.S. economy and fiscal adjustment, as well as 
the limited possibility of a hard landing in China," said Standard & Poor's 
credit analyst Louise Lundberg, in the report published today, "Global Banking 
Faces Economic Risks In The Eurozone, The U.S., And China." 

Under our base-case scenario, governments and policy makers in the eurozone 
and the U.S. will manage potential risks and challenges, and growth will slow 
but not stall in the BRIC countries--Brazil, Russia, India, and China. 
Complicating the effects of these scenarios and adding to financial system 
uncertainty is the backdrop of regulatory reform on the global, regional, and 
country levels.

In Europe, funding market conditions are tough, and weaker banking systems 
remain dependent on unprecedented support provided by the European Central 
Bank's long-term refinancing operations and national emergency liquidity 
assistance programs. 

We believe the downside for banking risk in Western Europe continues to loom 
large, reflecting the following interrelated factors:

     -- Continuing pressures on sovereign creditworthiness.
     -- A prolonged economic downturn.
     -- Uncertain funding market conditions.
     -- Ongoing debate over new regulations.


It is now more than five years since the financial crisis began in earnest and 
many details of the new regulatory regime have yet to be finalized. For 
example, the capital requirements directive, which implements Basel III in the 
EU, is not yet agreed; the Basel committee is expected to announce a 
recalibration of its proposed liquidity and funding measures; the EU's 
resolution and recovery directive is a work in progress; and the Liikanen 
group has recently made recommendations regarding potential structural reforms 
for EU banks. 

"We see the tightening of regulatory requirements as a supportive factor in 
our assessment of banking-sector risks," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 
Richard Barnes, author of the report that was also published today, "Buffeted 
By Recession, The Gap Between Western Europe's Core And Peripheral Banking 
Systems Widens." 

However, the transitory period creates challenges for European banks since 
many of them have restricted access to equity and term funding markets and 
therefore rely on material balance sheet deleveraging and restructuring to 
satisfy new regulatory targets. 

In addition, while the broad direction of new regulations is clear, the lack 
of clarity over the details means that there is still uncertainty over the 
shape of banks' future business models.

 (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
