TEXT-Fitch says Portugal swap a step on long road to international market

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 4 - Portugal’s bond exchange is a step towards regaining bond market access, which is a positive development. However, our base case remains that the country’s current programme will be extended. In the bond exchange, investors switched into a bond due October 2015 from a bond due in September 2013. The switch cuts the EUR9.7bn repayment due in September to EUR5.98bn. If Ireland is used as a template, then Portugal has now completed the second stage in its preparation for a return to the market, backdating the bond redemption profile. The first stage was to extend the maturity and increase the size of its Treasury bills. Portugal did this in April with its first 18 month T-bill since it lost market access. Ireland’s third stage was the sale of a new 2017 bond and tapping an existing 2020 bond. This allowed Ireland to cover a significant proportion of its EUR8.2bn January 2014 bond maturity. By this third stage, international investors accounted for about 80% of the new money. This third stage is still some time away for Portugal. Our expectation is that Portugal will receive another IMF/EU programme before it returns to the market. The weak economic outlook in Portugal, the size of the fiscal adjustment and fragile nature of the eurozone sovereign debt market means there would need to be a significant improvement in sentiment for it to return to the market in full next year. However, the ECB’s announcement on 6 September that countries exiting programmes are eligible for ECB bond buying under the OMT means that partial support is now an option. (Caryn Trokie, New York Ratings Unit)