TEXT-Fitch cuts Avon's IDRs to 'BBB-/F3'

May 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded its long-term ratings on Avon Products, Inc.'s (Avon) as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Bank credit facility to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BBB'. Concurrently, Fitch has also downgraded the short-term IDR and commercial paper ratings for Avon and Avon Capital Corporation to 'F3' from 'F2'. Avon Capital Corporation's commercial paper is fully guaranteed by Avon Products, Inc. The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's rating actions apply to Avon's approximately $2.6 billion senior unsecured notes and the $1 billion three year bank credit facility. The bank facility supports the $1 billion commercial paper program. At March 31, 2012, $754 million of commercial paper was outstanding. The downgrade reflects the continued trends in Avon's generation of negative free cash flow (cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures and dividends) during the past two years and through the first quarter of 2012 and increase in leverage (total debt to operating EBITDA) to 2.7X for the last 12 months ended March 31, 2012 (LTM). The downgrade also encompasses operational and business model challenges to improve service levels in Brazil, manage price gaps in several categories, address working capital issues, and the need to increase representative compensation to stem volume and market-share declines given heightened levels of competition. Fitch expects that these factors increase the probability that margins could be materially lower than 2011, leverage will increase to the 3x range, and FCF is likely to remain negative with lower profitability in 2012. Basis for Stable Outlook: Fitch expects that even with a lack of visibility while the new management team reviews the company's operations and sets financial and strategic goals, there are a number of clear positives discussed below. Therefore, it is more likely than not that Avon should be poised for better or more stable financial performance after 2012 although revenue growth and margins might not revert to historical levels in the medium term. Management Focus on Cash Flow: Although both the CFO and CEO have less than six months experience with Avon, generating cash is a top priority and also has become an input in determining management's bonus. This is a marked change from the past where sales and margin targets were the primary focus. Over the past five years ending in 2011, Avon generated a total of $88 million in FCF, compared to $1.7 billion in the previous five years ending in 2006. Fitch views the discipline involved in aligning incentives with cash generation as a positive. Avon Generates Cash: It is important to note that absent working capital changes, Avon consistently generated $1 billion to $1.2 billion of funds from operations (cash flow from operations less working capital) in each of the past five years. However, annual funding for working capital requirements were $400 million on average, capital expenditures averaged $312 million and dividend payments escalated to the $400 million range. Borrowings increased to fund the FCF shortfall. Fitch is encouraged to note that the CFO has experience in managing through difficult cash flow issues at Royal Ahold, N.V. The company has already started addressing inventory management by establishing clear accountability, focusing on implementing new processes to limit inventory builds and has already taken three days out of inventory in the first quarter. Considerable Liquidity: Avon has the ability to fund cash flow shortfalls without materially increasing debt during the 2012 transition year and beyond. The company has $1.2 billion in cash and $246 million in revolver availability after supporting $754 million in commercial paper. Approximately $215 million of cash is trapped in Venezuela. Therefore, the company can access $1 billion though there may be added cash costs based on the amounts and tax differentials between the source country and U.S. rates. Avon has already indicated in its recent filing that in 2012 it will not indefinitely reinvest any current year earnings of its foreign subsidiaries. New Management: Although it is very early, Fitch views the fresh perspective to be provided by new management with a strong operational background and focus as a credit positive. The direct selling model is healthy, particularly in developing markets. The World Federation of Direct Selling Associations reported that in 2010 there were 88 million direct selling representatives selling products and services with a retail value of $132 billion. That is up from $34 million and $82 million, respectively, in 1998. Thirty-six percent of the $132 billion encompasses the cosmetics, fragrances and toiletries (CF&T) category in which Avon competes. The category and channel are very robust in many developing markets. Euromonitor International, Inc. reports that the CF&T market in Brazil, Avon's key market, has grown at a seven-year CAGR of 13.4%. More importantly, 27% of all CF&T sales in Brazil go through the direct selling channel. A tactical fresh approach appears appropriate given that the business model does not appear to be broken. Rating Movements: Downgrade/Negative Outlook: Fitch would consider a Negative Outlook or downgrade for Avon if the company maintains the $400 million dividend beyond 2012 without generating meaningful free cash flow or with no clear and credible plan for a turnaround. Given the poor first quarter and guidance for more of the same in the second, it is likely that FFO will be less than $1 billion during 2012. Additionally, a significant decrease in working capital usage and/or material increases in margins could take longer to realize which could put pressure on generating free cash flow and the rating. Meaningful positive surprises from working capital improvement and profitability increases clearly provide more room for discretionary activities. Another factor to be considered in a potential Negative Outlook or downgrade is the impact on Avon's covenants if material declines in profitability continue. Avon's $1 billion credit agreement and the $535 million in privately placed notes require interest coverage of at least 4x. At the end of 2011 it was approximately 9x but after the poor first quarter it was 6.9x. Fitch will be monitoring this covenant closely although it is likely that lenders will work with a borrower through short term issues via amendments. Upgrade: An upgrade is not likely in the short term. However, Fitch would consider an upgrade if Avon generates and is able to sustain FCF in the $100 million range, and management is committed to maintaining leverage under 2.5x while maintaining a stable operating and business profile. Resolution of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act issue given the high cost of the investigation (near the $100 million range) has also been a drag on cash flow and would also be viewed positively. The ongoing cost of compliance would remain but is likely to be lower. Other: Fitch views any potential acquisition of Avon as a rating event to be addressed, if and when it occurs. Financial Performance: For the first quarter ended March 31, 2012 Avon's operating performance deteriorated substantially. Commodity and wage inflation pressured margins by 220bps, in addition to 170bps of additional spending against the representatives and brochures, and 220bps in other items including negative mix and additional bad debt expense. As a result, the EBIT margin (excluding restructuring charges) declined by 610 basis points to 4.3%. Debt increased from year end by $74 million to $3.4 billion and leverage to 2.7x from 2.3x for the latest 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2011, as the company had negative CFO and also needed to fund $46 million in capex and $100 million in dividends. Fitch does not expect debt levels to increase materially given Avon's intention to repatriate international cash balances if needed. Liquidity: Much of Avon's healthy liquidity is derived from maintaining more than $1 billion in cash. Avon's liquidity of almost $1.5 billion at the quarter end however, is down from almost $2.5 billion at the end of 2010. Debt maturities are very modest in 2012 at just $17 million; however, $250 million 4.8% notes are due in March 2013 and $125 million 4.625% notes are due in May 2013. The $1 billion revolver terminates in November 2013 as well. Fitch expects that these will be refinanced or renegotiated. 