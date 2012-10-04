FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch: structural improvements key for Andean region creditworthiness
October 4, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-Fitch: structural improvements key for Andean region creditworthiness

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Oct 4 - Without an extension of the exceptional, decade-long commodity cycle
and significant commodity price increases, further progress for Andean sovereign
creditworthiness will depend on stronger policy frameworks that reduce
vulnerabilities and improve weak structural factors, according to a new Fitch
Ratings report.

'While a particular set of challenges confronts investment grade and speculative
Andean sovereigns, progress in structural factors such as institutional
strength, income levels, international trade integration, competitiveness and
increasing investment are key to continuing to make progress up the rating
scale,' Said Erich Arispe, Director in Fitch's Sovereign Group.

Creditworthiness in the Andean region improved over the past decade underpinned
by the accumulation of foreign assets, debt reduction, improved macroeconomic
performance and reduced political instability.

The intra-regional ratings gap has increased though. Peru and Colombia reached
Investment Grade and Bolivia moved into the 'BB' category in early October 2012,
while Venezuela and Ecuador remain in the highly speculative 'B' category.

Most Andean sovereigns have the capacity to withstand the external pressures
from a temporary drop in commodity prices and sluggish global economic growth
because of their policy flexibility, reduced external financing needs and
healthy financial sectors. Nevertheless, the degree of economic strength and
rating resilience is likely to vary across sovereigns depending on how robust
their policy frameworks are, as well as their fiscal and external buffers.

Favorable debt dynamics and a record of macroeconomic stability allow Peru and
Colombia to respond to external shocks and support domestic demand through
counter-cyclical fiscal and monetary policies. Among speculative Andean
sovereigns, Bolivia has the maximum fiscal space due to its low government
indebtedness.

Venezuela and Ecuador could respond to a sharp adjustment in external conditions
to prevent destabilizing balance of payments or fiscal pressures by imposing
measures such as import restrictions. Even so, their potential policy actions
could have substantial costs for external liquidity, sources of financing, and
growth.

At this time, Fitch does not anticipate a replay of the 2003-2011 commodity
cycle.

'If commodity prices remain stable, policy choices and reforms will be key to
sustainable progress in the region's creditworthiness in the medium term', added
Arispe.

The Andean region could strengthen policy frameworks, build-up fiscal and
external buffers and increase the mining and hydrocarbons output to mitigate
risks from commodity dependence.

The special report 'The Andean Region After the Commodity Decade' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.

Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Andean Region After the Commodity
Decade

