TEXT-S&P reports on September U.S. auto sales
#Market News
October 4, 2012 / 4:30 PM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P reports on September U.S. auto sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 4 - Light-vehicle sales in the U.S., one of the steady bright spots in
the economy this year, improved meaningfully in September for the second
consecutive month, after softening somewhat in July, said Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services in a report published yesterday on RatingsDirect titled,
"September U.S. Auto Sales Remain Above Standard & Poor's 2012 Full-Year
Expectation." 

The seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR) of sales in September was about 
14.9 million units (according to Ward's AutoInfoBank). This was the highest 
SAAR since March 2008, before the spike in gas prices and the economic 
downturn caused a sharp, sustained drop in auto sales. The September SAAR, 
similar to August, solidly supports Standard & Poor's current full-year 2012 
assumption of 14.2 million. We expect at least a 3% year-over-year growth for 
the remainder of the year, assuming no sudden meaningful sustained rise in gas 
prices. However, mixed economic signals, lackluster job growth, and a 
sustained increase in gas prices could diminish prospects for similar sales 
levels for the remainder of the year. We also remain cautious about potential 
weakness in the global economic recovery as myriad challenges in Europe, 
slower growth in China, and the potential U.S. fiscal showdowns later in 2012 
could keep prospective buyers on the sidelines.

 

The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit 
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect 
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280 
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings 
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using 
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.

