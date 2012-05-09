TEXT-S&P revises Pitney Bowes outlook to negative

Overview -- U.S. postage meter and mailing services provider Pitney Bowes reported a 4% decline in constant currency revenues for the first quarter of 2012. -- We are affirming our current ratings on the company, including our 'BBB+' corporate credit, the existing 'BBB+' senior unsecured, the 'BBB-' preferred stock, and the 'A-2' commercial paper ratings. -- We are also changing the outlook to negative from stable, reflecting the challenges the company faces in stabilizing revenues in the current mailing environment, along with current high leverage. Rating Action On May 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Stamford, Conn.-based Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+' corporate credit rating on the company and the existing issue-level ratings. Rationale The ratings on PBI reflect Standard & Poor's expectation that operating trends will remain under pressure in 2012, and that fully adjusted debt levels will drop somewhat by year-end 2012. The company reported a 4% decline in revenues for the first quarter, continuing the trend of 2011. While we expect some improvement in the trend as the year goes on, reflecting new product introductions and increased sales activity, the company remains challenged to achieve stable revenues in the current weak economy, which is exacerbating the secular decline of mail. Recurring revenue continues to decline in the Small and Medium Business Solutions segment, and Production Mail and Management Services also showed declines in the first quarter. While Software and Mail Services are showing growth, their relatively small size is not enough to offset the declines in the mainline businesses. EBITDA has mirrored the trends in revenues and totaled $883 million in 2011 compared with close to $1.2 billion in 2007. We believe PBI is committed to reduce leverage from current levels and will use cash and free cash flow to lower debt. The company has $400 million of debt coming due in 2012 and an additional $375 million in 2013. We expect fully adjusted credit measures to show improvement from the year-end 2011 level of 3.2x to the mid- to high-2x level by year-end. While we expect revenues will remain under pressure in 2012, margins are likely to improve modestly in 2012, as cost-reduction moves offset the lower contribution from the U.S. Mailing segment. As a result, we expect reported EBITDA generation to grow in the mid-single digits in 2012. Reflecting weaker operating trends, we have revised our view of PBI's business profile to "satisfactory" from "strong." The company's significant market share in the U.S. postage meter market remains a positive rating factor. We believe PBI is maintaining share in a shrinking addressable market. Despite ongoing mid- to high-single-digit North American mailing revenue declines, segment operating margin remains high--in the 30% area--and the business supports the company's recurring and predictable cash flow. PBI has continued to invest in growth businesses to offset mail-related declines, although initiatives remain relatively small and have not offset the ongoing revenue decline in the meter business. The company expects to introduce several new products and to undertake several new initiatives later this year that may help arrest the decline. Restructuring efforts and improving profitability in non-U.S. Mailing segments has allowed the company to largely maintain EBITDA margin in the low- to mid-20% range, with slight improvement likely in 2012. The extent of the improvement may also depend on how much the company increases its marketing expenses to support the new rollouts. The financial risk profile remains "intermediate." Because of lower EBITDA generation and declining finance receivables, fully adjusted debt to EBITDA has been high since fiscal year-end 2008, despite modest reductions in funded debt, as the finance assets decline. As of year-end 2011, we calculate debt to EBITDA of about 3.2x. Finance assets have declined, reflecting the trend of lease extensions, and were down by $250 million in 2011. However, recent lease extensions have declined and sales have recently shown improving trends. We expect fully adjusted debt leverage to improve in 2012, reflecting debt paydowns and a modest increase in EBITDA. Liquidity PBI's short-term rating is 'A-2'. It has "adequate" sources of liquidity to more than cover its needs over the next several years in the event of moderate, unforeseen EBITDA declines. Sources of cash include cash and short-term balances of $915 million, supplemented by a $1.0 billion revolving credit facility and cash flow from operations of about $640 million. The company recently extended its revolver to 2016 while reducing it to $1.0 billion from the previous $1.25 billion. In addition, the new agreement contains a 3.5x adjusted leverage covenant which the previous one did not have. Cash uses contemplate capital spending of about $200 million, about $577 million of notes payable and debt maturing in 2012, and the company's annual dividend (including the dividend on the preferred stock) of over $300 million. We expect that sources of liquidity will exceed uses by 1.2x or more. Maturities over the next 24 months are manageable. We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a 15%-20% drop in EBITDA. In our view, the company's predictable and recurring cash flow will allow it to absorb low-probability shocks. Outlook The negative outlook reflects our expectations that revenue will stabilize later in 2012 and that most of discretionary cash flow will be directed to debt reduction. However, we may lower the rating by one notch if revenue continues to decline at the 2011 pace, reflecting lower mail volumes and weak economic conditions and/or if sufficient cash is not used to pay down debt and reduce leverage from 2011 levels to the mid- to high-2x level this year. We do not foresee raising the rating within the two-year outlook horizon, given current expectations for leverage and operating performance. 